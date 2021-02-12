Simon Davis Joins Impec Group as SVP of Workplace Technology

Simon Davis, a recognized thought leader in real estate technology, joins Impec Group. Mr. Davis will serve as SVP of Workplace Technology. Mr. Davis brings with him experience in technology solutions, machine learning, virtual design, workplace optimization, and IWMS consulting/software.

Santa Clara, CA, February 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Impec Group is thrilled to introduce Simon Davis as Senior Vice President of Workplace Technology. As a recognized thought leader in real estate technology, Mr. Davis has nearly 20 years of related experience. He is the Lead Faculty on CoreNet Global's Real Estate Technology Master's of Corporate Real Estate professional designation program. He assists CoreNet Global chapters across the Americas with developing technology symposiums. Mr. Davis also serves as event chair and strategic advisor to the International Facility Management Association's (IFMA's) IT community and is part of the Workplace Evolutionaries (WE) Phoenix hub. Before Impec Group, Mr. Davis worked for leading technology solutions, including experts in machine learning/virtual reality-driven design, workplace and space optimization, integrated workplace management system (IWMS) consulting and IWMS software.

Mr. Davis said the following about joining Impec Group, "I am incredibly excited to be joining Impec Group. They approach IWMS differently with a holistic offering that includes sales, implementation, CAD management and staffing. I look forward to overseeing the growth of that business." He looks forward to helping solve difficult decisions that businesses face in solving workplace problems. According to Mr. Davis, "...these factors make it incredibly difficult for companies to determine the right solution for their needs. My role at Impec Group will be to help companies ensure that they are getting the most from their technology investment."

Impec Group looks forward to continuing to provide solutions for businesses with Simon's direction for their Workplace Technology division.

About Impec Group

Impec Group creates modern workspaces and facilities that inspire. We enjoy working with facility managers, real estate professionals, and the human resources team to support your built environment needs:

Workplace Strategy & Technology

Project Management

Operations & Maintenance

Workplace Staffing

Branding, Wayfinding & Signage

