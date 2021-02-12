Palm Beach County's Biggest Birthday Celebration Benefits Local, Often Forgotten Children

On April 8, 2021, Speak Up for Kids will host the Gift-A-Birthday extravaganza at the Lake Pavilion to benefit the almost 1,600 local child victims of abuse and neglect.

West Palm Beach, FL, February 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the exclusive nonprofit support of the Palm Beach County Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate program, Speak Up for Kids has seen its fair share of abuse and neglect cases involving child victims. For over a decade, their work has ensured security, permanence, and normalcy for foster children, which has yielded thousands of stories from children documenting first-hand how alone and forgotten they often feel, especially when milestones, including birthdays, come and go without celebration or fanfare.

In 2017, the Speak Up for Kids Board of Directors introduced the Gift-A-Birthday program to honor local children involved in dependency cases. "Conversations around child victimization, dependency proceedings, and foster care are nebulous and overwhelming for most people,” says Coleen Lacosta, Speak Up for Kids Executive Director. “Leaving those who want to help to feel as if the problem is just too big. Gift-A-Birthday presents an opportunity for anyone to get involved and effect change." A $25 donation allows Speak Up for Kids to provide a child a card, cake, and small gift to forward normalcy and a measure of remembrance and acknowledgment.

"It is the small things, the milestones we each celebrate, that fall through the cracks for these children. We will not allow that to continue," says Celeste Jackson, Chair for Gift-A-Birthday. “We intend to raise enough funds to ensure all 1,600 children in our care have a birthday celebration.”

On April 8, 2021, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, the public is invited to celebrate a birthday party of epic proportions hosted by Speak Up for Kids at The Pavilion – 101 S. Flagler Drive West. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. "We expect a sold-out event, so the earlier you purchase, the better," says Jackson.

Although Speak Up for Kids accepts birthday sponsorship year-round, this focused Gift-A-Birthday event allows all of Palm Beach County to stand together and in unison say to victimized children, “We celebrate you!”

For additional information on Gift-A-Birthday ticket purchase or sponsorship opportunities or other ways you or your organization can participate in Gift-A-Birthday, call 561.408.7779.

About Speak Up for Kids

Championing the local Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer child advocates' efforts to provide resources and serve as the voice in court for child victims of abuse, Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County advocates for each child's physical, educational, and emotional best interest in dependency proceedings.

Sponsored by: Presenting Sponsor Scher & Meltzer P.A., Meraki Wood Events, Schumacher Automotive Group, CMI Air Conditioning and Electric, Let's Get Social, Hubbard Radio, Xtreme Electronic Designs , Banana Republic, Economy Tire of Jupiter, Saylor Physical Therapy, JJ Morley, Events by Kathy, Liz Klein

Media Contact

Coleen LaCosta

Executive Director

Coleen@speakupforkidspbc.org

561-408-7779

Contact Information:

Speak Up for Kids

Coleen LaCosta

561-408-7779

Contact via Email

speakupforkidspbc.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830819

Press Release Distributed by PR.com