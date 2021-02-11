Market Overview

President Electronics USA Introduces the "RANDY FCC" Handheld or Mobile CB Radio

PR.com  
February 11, 2021
Naples, FL, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio – the “RANDY FCC” arriving North America and Canada this month.

The RANDY FCC Handheld or Mobile CB radio features a large multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Key Lock, Dual Watch, Monitor, Alert, 2 Programmable Emergency Channels, ASC Automatic Squelch Control, Weather Channel, Scan, VOX, NB/ANL Filters, Hi-Cut, Noise Gate, Compander, Flashlight and much more. Retail is $139.00 USD.

The President brand is synonymous with advanced technology, quality, and prestige. Consumers who purchase a President Antenna together with a President radio, will get a full five-year warranty on the purchase of their new radio. The full line of high end antennas, feature stainless steel, marine grade construction and comes with an unprecedented 10-year warranty.

Contact Information:
President Electronics USA
Kavi Sharma
COO/General Manager
Phone: (239) 302-3100

Web: www.president-electronics.us
Email: info@president-electronics.us
Facebook: President Electronics USA

