Naples, FL, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- President Electronics, the worldwide leader of CB Radios announced today the launch of their newest CB radio – the “RANDY FCC” arriving North America and Canada this month.

The RANDY FCC Handheld or Mobile CB radio features a large multi-function LCD 7 Color Display, Key Beep, Roger Beep, Key Lock, Dual Watch, Monitor, Alert, 2 Programmable Emergency Channels, ASC Automatic Squelch Control, Weather Channel, Scan, VOX, NB/ANL Filters, Hi-Cut, Noise Gate, Compander, Flashlight and much more. Retail is $139.00 USD.

The President brand is synonymous with advanced technology, quality, and prestige. Consumers who purchase a President Antenna together with a President radio, will get a full five-year warranty on the purchase of their new radio. The full line of high end antennas, feature stainless steel, marine grade construction and comes with an unprecedented 10-year warranty.

Contact Information:

President Electronics USA

Kavi Sharma

COO/General Manager

Phone: (239) 302-3100

Web: www.president-electronics.us

Email: info@president-electronics.us

Facebook: President Electronics USA

