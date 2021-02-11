Store Here Self Storage Announces Opening of New Facility in Racine, Wisconsin

Store Here Self Storage ("Store Here"), a national self-storage operator with facilities across thirteen states, announces the opening of its third location in Wisconsin, Store Here Self Storage in Racine.

Orange, CA, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Store Here Self Storage (“Store Here”), a national self-storage operator with facilities across thirteen states, announces the opening of a new self-storage facility, Store Here Self Storage in Racine, Wisconsin. The converted industrial facility in Racine, Wisconsin offers 150,000 net rentable square feet of indoor, heated self-storage rental units in a, convenient, single story configuration.

This new Store Here Self Storage location features all ground-floor units with easy access ranging in sizes as small as 4’x4’ and as large as 10'x50'. Drive-up access units are also available. Unit availability and leasing is available via the internet at www.storehere.com, by phone at 414.255.0512, or by visiting us at 1220 Mound Avenue, Racine, WI 53404.

The property's leasing office offers moving supplies including boxes and furniture covers, Penske Truck rentals, as well as friendly staff to assist with all storage needs. In addition, all tenants will have access to, free shared office space. Store Here Self Storage offers contact free rental and payment methods 24 hours a day from wherever you are located.

About Store Here Self Storage

With over 100 years of combined experience, the Store Here Self Storage team is dedicated to providing hassle-free self storage experience. Utilizing innovative technologies and best business practices Store Here Self Storage is a leader in the future of Self Storage. Store Here owns, manages and provides capital to facilities in over 13 states in both major metropolitan and rural areas. Store Here Self Storage is a Military Trusted Business and a proud supporter of Huntsman Cancer Foundation. For more information email info@storehere.com or call 657.224.9444

Contact Information:

Store Here Self Storage

Armand Aghadjanians

657-224-9444

Contact via Email

www.storehere.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830717

Press Release Distributed by PR.com