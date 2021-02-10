Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Communitas Award for Social Responsibility

Agency is internationally recognized for its dedication to supporting community members.

Pittsburgh, PA, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service advertising agency, is earning international recognition as a 2020 Communitas Award winner for its Women-to-Women Grant Program, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community service. The Communitas Awards, sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes exceptional businesses that unselfishly give of themselves and their resources to their communities.

Beyond Spots & Dots earned this recognition by the Communitas Awards for its ongoing commitment to philanthropy. In an effort to support women-owned businesses struggling to maintain production as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Spots & Dots launched its Women-to-Women Grant Program, offering $15,000 in total grant funds. Three women-owned small businesses – one from each state in which the agency has an office presence (Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland) – were awarded a $5,000 grant.

“We believe it is vital to support the communities where we live and work, and we’re proud to help put in the effort to lift one another up, especially during a time like this,” said Melanie Querry, President and Founder, Beyond Spots & Dots. “As a woman-owned business, we have seen female entrepreneurs make such significant strides in the last few years, and we believe it’s more important than ever to continue supporting them.”

About Communitas Awards

Communitas Awards seeks to honor those special companies, organizations and individuals that go beyond rhetoric and whose commitment sets them apart from their competition. Communitas winners are dedicated to helping the less fortunate in their communities and are changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities and environment.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

