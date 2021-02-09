Bison Life's Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Target Across 280 Stores

Bison Life is presenting their new, groundbreaking, tactical safety glasses for kids; a remarkably comfortable and protective design, constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. This product will be available in Target across 280 stores.

Alpharetta, GA, February 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bison Life is presenting their new, groundbreaking, tactical safety glasses for kids; a remarkably comfortable and protective design, constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. M.D. Rafi, CEO of Bison Production Company, is delighted to announce the company's first steps into retail stores. Bison is a pioneer in kids' safety gear and has a great brand presence across all E-Commerce platforms in the US today. Bison Life’s Safe Handler Everyday Series Tactical Safety Glasses for Ages 8+ is now available in Target across 280 stores. This is the company's massive step into retail with tremendous success in retail space. From humble beginnings selling 50,000 pairs a decade ago, Bison Life is exceeding expectations by selling 1.5 million pairs a year across all retail channels. Rafi and his team have plans to sell their innovative and ergonomic safety and protection products across many retail channels in the near future.

From protection against rapid-fire blasters to arts and crafts, these glasses will provide ultimate safeguarding protection for your kids or students, without a chance of them slipping or falling off. Wearing a pair of these colorful safety glasses is all about being cool and safe, all while having fun. Options are available in red, blue and green for picking teams and matching their peers. Aside from safety, these glasses are exceedingly comfortable with a non-slip fit. They come in one size for a universal fit for every kid.

At Bison, the company believes safety always comes first before any activities or potentially hazardous games. Feel confident in the protection you provide for your kid as these glasses meet ANSI Z87.1 and CE EN166 Standards. Each pair is constructed with impact resistant, polycarbonate lens and 99% UV Protection. Bison Life’s Safety Glasses are designed to be protective and built to last a long time. For durable and long-lasting reliability, kids’ safety glasses are anti-scratch – so there’s no need to worry about distracting scratch marks through the lens. Bison Life wants your kids to keep having the same amount of fun in a safe manner - Nothing is more important than the protection of your child’s eyesight and vision.

