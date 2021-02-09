Sue Phillips Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

New York, NY, February 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sue Phillips of New York, New York has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of customized fragrances. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Sue Phillips

Sue Phillips is the founder of Scenterprises Inc., a luxury house of fragrance, and creates custom fragrances for men, women, corporations, groups, as well as presenting Fragrance Bars for large off-site corporate events, parties, and fund-raising events. With over 30 years’ experience, she is a fragrance and branding expert and SCENTREPRENEUR®. Ms. Phillips created and developed TIFFANY perfume for Tiffany & Company, Society by Burberry, Burberry for Men, and has created signature scents for the rich and famous, including Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, Zendaya, Susan Sarandon and others.

Sue Phillips will be speaking at the National Arts Club in the historic Samuel Tilden Mansion located at 15 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003, telephone (212) 475-3424 on February 12, 2021 at 7pm. Join her for an evening exploring the history and the secrets of both the magic and healing properties of scent. Register to attend here at https://fb.me/e/3BEXap0IO or contact The Art of Scent Registration, Fri., Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite. Until further notice all programs will be hosted online via Zoom. Additional details will be provided upon registration.

Sue began her career at Elizabeth Arden in the areas of Training, Product Development & Marketing, and was then recruited by Lancôme, Paris, and after four years, was lured by Tiffany & Company to develop and launch the first Tiffany perfume. She honed her skills in fragrance, becoming a foremost fragrance expert. After the economic collapse in 2008, Sue 'repositioned' her company and initiated custom fragrances, and she was at the forefront of creating custom fragrances for men, women, corporations, groups, and presenting corporate, teambuilding and bridal events thereby creating memorable fragrance "experiences" for individuals and corporations. Additionally, Sue is a motivational speaker and recently wrote her first book “The Power of Perfume.” She has written articles for many publications.

Ms. Phillips opened her perfume studio, The Scentarium, in Tribeca, New York, and recently moved to a boutique on the Upper East Side. She is a member of Fashion Group International and Cosmetic Executive Women. Sue has garnered many awards, most recently earning the 2020 Top Fragrance and Marketing Expert by the International Association of Top Professionals, the 2019 LuxLife Global Excellence Awards Best Custom Perfume Creation-USA, and the 2019 Enterprising Women of the Year from Enterprising Woman Magazine. She is an expert witness in legal cases for distribution disputes, copyright, and trademark infringements.

Sue earned a B.A. in Legal Theory of Finance from the University of South Africa in 1975 and a B.A. in Speech and Drama from the University of Cape Town in 1979. In her spare time, she enjoys music, theater, acting, traveling with her daughter, culinary arts, and tennis.

For further information, please contact www.scenterprises.com and www.suephillips.com.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829756

Press Release Distributed by PR.com