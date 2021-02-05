Durante Rentals Continues Expansion with New 20,000 Square Foot Rental Facility in Carmel, NY

Carmel, NY, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced the grand opening of their new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, NY. At 20,000 square feet, the new store is five times larger than their previous Carmel location and is their second location in Putnam County. The store is conveniently situated near the main thoroughfares of I-84, Route 52, and Route 311.

The new location will offer rentals, sales, parts, and service of equipment for construction, industrial and homebuilding applications. This larger location will allow Durante Rentals to better service their Westchester, Putnam, and Fairfield County customers by bringing in millions of dollars of new equipment to the area, including boom lifts, backhoes, air compressors, forklifts, excavators, generators, scissor lifts, and more.

“This new Carmel facility is strategically located to quickly and efficiently service our northern customer base as we expand into new geographies,” said President of Durante Rentals, Liam Harrington.

Liam continued, “This larger building improves our operational efficiency and reinforces Durante’s commitment to a best-in-class rental experience for our customers. We have resumed our growth strategy and expect further expansion in 2021.”

The new showroom will carry everything a contractor needs, including chainsaws, generators, safety gear, diamond blades, traffic safety products, accessories, and more. The space will also feature a fully stocked parts department, a 10,000 square foot service center, and plenty of customer parking.

The Carmel store will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. For more information or to inquire about available sales and service positions, visit Duranterentals.com or call 845-456-6969.

About Durante Rentals

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. With locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Durante Rentals geographic footprint continues to expand throughout the tri-state area. Durante rents, sells, and services equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, homebuilding, facilities maintenance, structural engineering, entertainment, government, and civil construction. Durante Rentals is a 7-time INC 5000 award winner and #87 on the RER 100. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit Duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE.

Contact Information:

Durante Rentals

Adam Zunic

914-690-6969

Contact via Email

www.duranterentals.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830448

Press Release Distributed by PR.com