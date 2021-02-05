The Beacon Group Welcomes Ganesh Peruvemba as Director in the Industrial Technology Practice

Portland, ME, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ganesh Peruvemba as Director joining their Industrials practice. Mr. Peruvemba will work alongside Jesse Toronto, Senior Vice President in Beacon’s Industrials practice, and Beacon’s President and CEO Cliff Farrah.

“Ganesh is such a great new member of the team. He combines thoughtfulness with pragmatism in a way that generates great value for our clients. Incredibly pleased to have him onboard the Industrials team,” said Cliff Farrah, Beacon’s President & CEO.

Mr. Peruvemba brings to Beacon over 15 years of global experience in the energy and manufacturing sectors, handling complex business challenges and delivering operational, commercial, and strategic results. Prior to joining Beacon, Ganesh held several roles in operational excellence, acquisition integration and business transformation strategy with several Fortune 500 companies including Baker Hughes, Cummins and Emerson. Ganesh will add additional industrial growth strategy expertise to Beacon’s growing team in the Industrial Practice.

“I am very excited to bring Ganesh on board to our Industrials team. His tremendous domain experience across the industries our clients serve makes him a great asset to our practice. His direct experience in product planning, go-to-market strategy development, and business transformation will also add great value to our customers as we develop compelling growth strategies that are highly actionable,” said Jesse Toronto, Senior Vice President in the Industrials practice.

Mr. Peruvemba holds an MBA with a focus on marketing from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of North Dakota. Ganesh enjoys travelling and spending time outdoors with his family. He is also a numismatics enthusiast.

