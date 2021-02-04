Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NFL Veterans to Give Awards to Military Veterans in Tampa This Week

PR.com  
February 04, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

IBMTV.tv is broadcasting live in Tampa where NFL Veterans will be giving awards to the Military Veterans.

Tampa, FL, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IBMTV.TV is Broadcasting Live the NFL Sisters in Service, the NFL Players and Military Veterans celebration of Unity in the Community February 4, 5, 6 from 1pm to 6pm EST near Raymond James Stadium 4414 North Grady Ave, Tampa Florida 33614. Come for 3 days of good food, good music and great people as NFL Veterans will be giving awards to Military Veterans. Stephanie Anderson, the founder of NFL Sisters in Service, an organization which supports programs to end human sex trafficking, help at risk children, and help veterans who suffer brain damage is hosting the event. IBMTV.TV will film the event with Executive Producer Shakeel Latimer from Australia and Stewart Productions LLC from the USA. IBMTV.TV distributes programs like this to 122 countries.

Contact Information:
IBMTV
Nicholas Paleveda MBA J.D. LL.M
919-673-0612
Contact via Email
IBMTV.TV

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830348

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com