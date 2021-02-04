Evolon Verify(TM) Named Top 30 Innovation for 2020

Dallas, TX, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Evolon, the provider of leading video and perimeter surveillance solutions for critical asset and infrastructure protection, today announced its Evolon Verify(TM) solution has been named one of Security Sales & Integration’s Top 30 Technology Innovations for 2020.

Designed for easy implementation, Evolon Verify is an AI-powered video analytics system for Immix central monitoring stations that enables customers to significantly reduce false alarms and improve operational efficiencies.

“Evolon is proud to be recognized by Security Sales & Integration as a Top 30 Technology Innovation for 2020,” said Kevin Stadler, CEO of Evolon. “Evolon Verify is the culmination of years of development, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and analytics to dramatically reduce false alarms cost efficiently, making it a true game changer for command centers.”

With its 3 industry-leading video surveillance solutions that span from the Edge to the Cloud, Evolon offers a range of AI-based solutions that enhance camera recognition of real events while virtually eliminating false alarms.

Evolon Verify is a complete AI-based video analytics system that identifies, classifies, and verifies potential security threats to enhance situational awareness and reduce false alarms for central stations and command centers. Evolon Edge(TM), which was created specifically for Axis cameras, provides edge-based, real-time situational awareness at mission-critical sites, ensuring accuracy and reliable detection of both humans and vehicles with fewer false alarms for security personnel. Evolon Enterprise(TM) provides the core components of Evolon Edge in a near-edge, universally applicable and camera-agnostic platform, delivering dependable, in-the-moment information to security personnel to help prevent loss or harm.

About Evolon

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring. The company’s award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organization that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness, and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. Evolon is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

About of Security Sales & Integration

Security Sales & Integration (SSI), “The #1 Technology & Business Authority Since 1979,” reaches a monthly audience of over 90,000 (print and online audiences combined) executive, sales & technical professionals who recommend, buy and/or install electronic security equipment, including video surveillance, access control, biometrics, IT networking, intrusion, fire alarm, home controls/automation plus other security products and services. Editorial features include commercial & residential product applications, technology updates, systems design installation techniques, sales & marketing case studies, statistical research, and operation management. For more information, visit www.securitysales.com.

