If you are involved in a vaccination rollout team/plan, why not hand out these "I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!" buttons so thousands of folks can advertise how you quickly, safely and effectively you inoculated them from COVID-19? Including these vaccination buttons will help build vaccine confidence and support Make-A-Wish.

Naples, FL, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As COVID-19 vaccination plans roll out across the world, vaccination teams are looking for ways to streamline the process of quickly and safely vaccinating hundreds, thousands or millions of people.

Currently most plans don’t include a critical step the CDC recommends* to help drive vaccine acceptance, and reach “herd immunity” as fast as possible. The best vaccination plans include giving inoculated people the official CDC “I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker after the first shot, followed by more permanent buttons after the final shot. Since the CDC toolkit only provides sticker design, and creating buttons takes precious time, I've Had It fills this void by providing the official "I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!" buttons.

If you’re working on vaccination plans for first responders, front line health providers, elderly, employees, customers, friends, family or the general public, use these CDC designed* buttons to let everyone know they received a COVID-19 vaccination, and encourage others to do the same.

Paul Tronnier with I’ve Had It, who is pushing this common sense idea, states:

"State Health Departments are showing an interest in following the lead of forward thinking pharmacies like Publix, Walgreens and CVS, as well as large hospitals, LTCFs and other healthcare providers, to include this last step in the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook."*

Mr. Tronnier insisted buyers can “set their own price, as it’s more important to get life back to normal ASAP, than make a profit.” He is donating 10% of 2021 sales to Make-A-Wish, as his son was fortunate enough to have a wish granted.

According to the CDC website, "Medical centers, clinics, and clinicians can use or adapt these ready-made materials to build confidence about COVID-19 vaccination." They go on to say, "This toolkit provides long-term care facility (LTCF) administrators and clinical leadership with information and resources to help build vaccine confidence among healthcare personnel (HCP) and residents."

WebMD.com also encourages COVID vaccination with stickers and buttons^. “The CDC has released a template for health care facilities to create orange-and-white stickers and buttons that say, 'I got my COVID-19 vaccine!' Doctors and nurses could hand out the 'swag' after patients receive their shots, similar to 'I Voted' stickers offered on Election Day. We’re very influenced by what we perceive people in our community to be doing, so if everybody else is doing something, it’s attractive to us,” states Katherine Milkman, PhD, co-director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative, told ABC News.

I've Had It is proud to be a partner in eliminating the COVID-19 pandemic as quickly as humanly possible.

* See the CDC website

^ https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20201215/cdc-encourages-covid-vaccine-with-stickers-buttons

Contact Information:

I've Had It

Paul Tronnier

239-537-4551

Contact via Email

https://ive-had-it.myshopify.com

See http://ChiefWebOfficerforHire.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830366

Press Release Distributed by PR.com