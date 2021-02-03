Miami, FL, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On March 5, 2021, Boris Larramendi - founder and former member of famous Cuban music collective Habana Abierta - will be releasing a new album “Yo vine a querer.”

“Yo vine a querer” is Larramendi’s sixth solo album, and second one since living in Miami, Florida. This album showcases a fresh, fun, 21st century-style dialogue, and interweaves Cuban traditional music genres like Guajira, Rumba, Changüi, Timba and Bolero, with electronic sounds such as Rock, Funk, Jazz and Pop.

Once again, Larramendi reveals himself as a rebel troubadour. His concerns about the island’s destiny, are translated into music through songs like “Allá en Cuba.” Other songs, such as in “Llegó el animal” or “Guajira del pelícano” also allude to the longstanding diasporic subject. The album contains vibrant songs such as “Haz lo que te dé la gana” and a bilingual treat titled: “I like you.” These songs reflect Larramendi’s rich and diverse background and culture and portray some of the Miamian flaming landscape, which have undoubtedly contributed to Larramendi’s inspiration. In his own words “La realidad me fatiga, pero yo vine a querer” (Reality exhausts me but I’m here to love), a phrase from the song 'La Realidad,' is the message I want to convey throughout the album.”

“Yo vine a querer” includes a group of musicians who are also ambassadors of the Cuban sounds: Eduardo Rodríguez, Armando Arce "Pututi," Pável Urquiza, Kelvis Ochoa, Amaury Gutiérrez, Luis Bofill, Ivette Falcón, Roberto Carcassés, Dianela de la Portilla, William Paredes, Pável Vitier, Nam San Fong, Segundo Mijares, José Alabre & Yusa, and others. The album was mixed and mastered by multi-GRAMMY® winning Engineer, Oscar Autie, from “El Cerrito Records” in El Cerrito, California.

Digital copies of “Yo vine a querer” will be available on March 5, 2021 in iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Bandcamp and all the main online stores and streaming services. Physical copies will be available upon request.

