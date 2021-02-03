Sheree Zampino is the creative force behind Whoop Ash body butter. Born in upstate NY and living in Los Angeles, this mother, designer, artist, and cook used her resourcefulness, creativity, and innovative spirit to make in a gumbo pot in her very own kitchen, a decadent body butter. What started off as a culinary endeavor became food for the skin. Whoop Ash body butter is a 98% natural, daily moisturizer that is beneficial for the whole family. www.whoopash.com

Los Angeles, CA, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sheree Zampino is whooping ash and taking names in the form of testimonials. Sheree’s Relentless Entrepreneurial Spirit is Evident with the Re-Launch of Whoop Ash -- A Natural Body-Care Product Featuring Honey, Shea & Mango Butters.

Sheree Zampino -- mother, cook (as seen on The Red Table), designer, artist, former wife of superstar Will Smith, embodies the resourcefulness, creativity and innovative spirit necessary as she re-launched in December 2020 her luxurious, rich body butter - Whoop Ash. Whoop Ash is a must-have, daily, year-round 98 percent natural emollient containing white honey, mango and shea butters, as well as grape seed and coconut oils. Created by Sheree Zampino for Sheree Elizabeth, Inc., Whoop Ash will be initially sold exclusively online in 3 sizes (2.6oz Travel; 4oz Personal; 8oz Family) from $16.95 - $29.95 plus tax and shipping at www.whoopash.com.

Made with 33% shea & mango butters, grape seed oil, coconut oil, and white honey, Whoop Ash is sure to be a welcome entry into the world of bath and body products. "We are excited to re-launch Whoop Ash, a dry skin-relieving body butter made with tough love," said Sheree Zampino, President and CEO, Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. "Currently, there are few alternatives for people of color to combat dry or 'ashy' skin. Sure, there are products that can give you the quick fix. However, dry skin typically can and will return throughout the day. What Whoop Ash brings to the market is a longer lasting, heavily concentrated daily moisturizer for the body. It literally whoops ash! With the introduction of Whoop Ash, we are offering a powerful body product created specifically with people of color in mind. It's a tough solution to a tough problem."

Sheree was inspired to learn more about the tremendous healing properties of honey after reading Sue Monk Kidd's best-seller, "The Secret Lives of Bees." One of the most important lessons was that honey, a humectant, has the ability to attract and retain moisture. With that knowledge, Sheree decided to combine trusted, proven ingredients to create a body care product designed to retain and replenish moisture in the skin. After more than six years of research and working with chemists, the formula for Whoop Ash was perfected. According to friends with discriminate tastes, the body butter helps restore suppleness back to the skin, lasts throughout the day, shields and protects against harsh weather conditions, brings dry dull skin back to life, soothes and softens rough areas, and even helped to show improvement with eczema.

"I wanted to create a product I would use as a customer myself. I also wanted to offer an excellent product in a fun & powerful way, something that offers a sense of humor to every Whoop Ash customer. You'll see this reflected in the packaging and marketing of the product, and in everything I do going forward with Sheree Elizabeth, Inc.," says Sheree. "Whoop Ash is truly an experience. It is rich, has a delightfully light fragrance, and melts into the skin leaving a radiant glow. And just in time for summer toes and feet!"

Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. aims to produce natural body care products which enhance beauty, protect skin from harsh weather conditions and maintain the skin's suppleness. Whoop Ash is the first product launched by Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. Visit www.whoopash.com for more information or to Get Your Ash Whooped!

"I love the richness & thickness of Whoop Ash. We live in a windy climate and I gots'ta WHOOP some ASH on my son's knees, ankles, and elbows every morning."

-- Tisha Campbell-Martin, actress

"We LOVE it! Smells so good and works. I swear I have the ashiest kids ever. Great product."

-- Holly Robinson-Peete, actress

"My skin gets extremely dry during various times of the year in the California desert. What I love about Whoop Ash (other than the great name) is that it leaves my skin very moisturized without that greasy residue. It's wonderful!"

-- Shaun Robinson, host 90 Day Fiance, and author of "Exactly As I Am"

Contact Information:

Whoop Ash

Sheree Elizabeth

818-479-5999

Contact via Email

www.whoopash.com

info@whoopash.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830201

Press Release Distributed by PR.com