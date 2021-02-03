LEORON Institute Announces Val Jusufi as New CEO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading EMEA training provider LEORON Institute is delighted to announce the appointment of Val Jusufi as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2021.

A founding member of LEORON, Mrs. Jusufi has led the executive and leadership team since 2010 – acting successively as Head of Business Development and Managing Director in the organization. With more than 20 years of international business experience, much of which within the corporate training sector, Val has been deemed a strategic appointment to the role that corresponds with organization’s latest growth and restructuring plan.

Revealing Val’s appointment, Dr. Khalid Tawil, Board Director at LEORON, had to add: “Val’s exceptional leadership traits and managing capabilities came to full light during a challenging global business climate in 2020 – to which she’s responded with great vigor that’s led our organization to stand our ground as a dominating provider in the region.”

The award-winning CEO has reflected on her election: “I’m thrilled and honored to lead LEORON Institute in the years to come. My appointment is a clear reflection of the company’s progress and an indicator of growth during very delicate times. But, as I look back on my tenure, I had an incredible team of hardworking people who made it possible for us to remain strong during one of the most turbulent times the business world has witnessed since the last recession. Our success proves we’ve gained the right level of dexterity and resilience,” has added Jusufi.

Mrs. Jusufi, who has also led several successful CSR campaigns under the LEORON umbrella, has vowed to keep pace and mark next year with another philanthropic milestone, focused on financial support for education of underprivileged students.

2020 has seen the company’s expansion in the European market, among others, with several franchises launching operations under the brand – UK and Egypt included. Management has reported a strong extension of offices is underway, which subsequently raises the need for a robust executive figure to harmonize multinational activities.

Val succeeds Arben Jusufi, the current Executive Chairman of LEORON Group, who while addressing Val’s appointment added: “This succession at our company is a major milestone and validation of our maturity level. I congratulate Val and remain highly confident on her ability to safeguard the brand and expedite the expansion as per our corporate strategy.”

This announcement follows a strong year for LEORON Institute, during which the training provider has been a leader with new industry trends by employing a wide range of Live Virtual learning programs, but also enforced its market position with proprietary coaching and consulting services, as well as the establishment of Ta3leem, its specialized Arabic eLearning sub brand – together contributing to approximately 12% in revenue growth.

