Family Medicine Physician, Bianca Garcia, MD Joins New York Health

Port Jefferson Station, NY, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce that board-certified Family Medicine physician, Bianca Garcia, MD has joined the multidisciplinary team of physicians. She will be practicing at 69 W Main St., Bay Shore, NY 11706.

Dr. Garcia graduated from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Minor in Biology. She obtained a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in 2011. She completed her Residency in Family Medicine at South Nassau Communities Hospital.

Dr. Garcia aspired to practice family medicine since she was a child. “Family medicine allows me to form relationships and provide care for families across generations,” she said. “It is a rewarding opportunity to educate my patients on the importance of preventative medicine.”

Prior to joining NY Health, Dr. Garcia practiced at Plainview Primary Care, a division of ProHealth Care Associates. As part of NY Health, Dr. Garcia will practice alongside Family Medicine physician, Dr. John Muratori. Her fluency in Spanish will help to provide proficient patient-centered care to Bay Shore and the surrounding communities.

About New York Health

At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.

