New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Richard Zuniga, MD as Chief of Research

Port Jefferson Station, NY, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, announces Richard Zuniga, MD, as the Chief of Research.

Dr. Zuniga is a board-certified hematologist and oncologist at NYCBS. Before practicing medicine, Dr. Zuniga earned his Medical Degree at Universidad de San Martín de Porres in Peru. Dr. Zuniga completed his residency, and his first fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Neuro-Oncology, where he also practiced as an Attending Physician. He then completed three more fellowships in hematology, oncology, and Drug Development Research at the University of Texas Health Science Center. He later practiced as an attending physician and became the Medical Director of Clinical Research at Lowell General Cancer Center.

Dr. Zuniga is thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the NYCBS research team. “The research department has tremendous potential to make a difference for our patients looking for more than standard care options,” Dr. Zuniga said.

NYCBS is at the forefront of cancer care as a community based hematology-oncology practice. With such a large patient population and access to amazing novel agents, clinical research helps to better understand the causes and nuances of different cancers and could revolutionize cancer therapy.

“By identifying clinical trials with great promise and practicing as a cohesive unit, I hope to help the research department reach its full potential,” Dr. Zuniga said.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

