Dr. Muratori is excited to be a part of NY Health's commitment to the highest quality of comprehensive care.

Port Jefferson Station, NY, February 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth) is proud to announce that board-certified Family Medicine physician, John Muratori, MD will be joining its multi-specialty team. Dr. Muratori will be practicing at 69 W Main St. Bay Shore, NY 11706.

https://nyhealth.com/new-york-health-announces-family-medicine-physician-dr-muratori-joins-practice/

Dr. Muratori is excited to be a part of NY Health’s commitment to the highest quality of comprehensive care. Physicians in the practice have serviced many of his patients before, so, “I wanted to be a part of a team that has the best doctors and provides the best experience for patients in a community setting,” he said.

Dr. Muratori has over twenty years of medical experience. He received his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine. Thereafter, he completed his Family Medicine Residency at Southside Hospital. Prior to joining New York Health, Dr. Muratori has served as Director of the Department of Family Medicine at Southside Hospital, Medical Director of Ocean Family Medicine, and Medical Director of Kindred at Home.

Early in his life, Dr. Muratori knew he wanted to practice family medicine. As a complete physician with vast knowledge and expertise in all assets of medical health, Dr. Muratori has built repertoires with his patients and their families. A leader with a passion for medicine, Dr. Muratori has previously educated many of his peers.

To make an appointment with Dr. Muratori, please call (631) 758-7000.

For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com

About New York Health

At New York Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.

Contact Information:

New York Health

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830185

Press Release Distributed by PR.com