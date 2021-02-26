History Publishing Company Names Marketing Partner

PALISADES, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Infusion Inc. the San Diego internet marketing firm has been selected to be the marketing arm of History Publishing Company's Profit-Sharing Plan for authors. The announcement was made this morning to its authors by HPC Publisher Don Bracken.

History Publishing Company's Profit -Sharing Plan for Authors is the unique plan that provides authors with the largest royalty in the publishing industry. Participating authors receive a 40 per cent royalty up from the industry standard of 10 per cent.

"The purpose of the Profit-Sharing Plan," said Bracken "is to provide the success -driven author with a means to find that success. The publishing industry is flooded with titles and more pouring into it each day," Bracken said, adding "Google estimates that between 600,000-1,000,000 books are published annually."

The profit-sharing program is designed for authors who are determined to have their book find a substantial readership in the crowded marketplace. Business Infusion has been engaged by History Publishing to take the HPC author above that overwhelming crowd and through the Internet to a realistic market for his or her book.

The leadership at Business Infusion is experienced in ways that HPC expects, will bring significant exposure to its author's new books. CEO Ruth Ann Reese is a seasoned multi-dimensional executive with broad experience in digital marketing strategies. President Heather Huddleston has broad experience in media arts, graphic design, and CRM implementation. "They, and their team, are well equipped to bring awareness to the new books and authors of HPC," said Bracken

"The team members at Business Infusion are honored to be selected as a partner with History Publishing Company in this unprecedented profit- sharing program," says CEO Reese. "This partnership may well add a new dimension to traditional book publishing," added Bracken.

The HPC profit-sharing program is open to existing authors at HPC who would like to upgrade from the traditional status.

Media Contact

Don Bracken

845-359-1765

300810@email4pr.com

Business Infusion Inc known for its internet marketing skills, graphic design, and website development is run by C-Level management executives who excel in transforming real world business objectives into positive internet results

Ruth Ann Reese and Heather Huddleston

