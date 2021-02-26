XNK Therapeutics partners with Karolinska Institutet on Phase II study in patients with multiple myeloma with support from Sanofi

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that it is entering into a joint Phase II clinical study to treat patients with multiple myeloma using XNK's leading drug candidate in combination with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (isatuximab). XNK and Sanofi are both collaborative partners within NextGenNK Competence Center coordinated by Karolinska Institutet.

The investigator-initiated Phase II study is made possible by the three parties' contributions to the trial. XNK will provide its novel autologous NK cell-based product to the study set to take place at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Performing this Phase II study together with Karolinska Institutet is an important step for XNK in its ambition to combat multiple myeloma," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "Combining our efforts together with the present partners highlights just how far XNK has progressed with its patented technology platform."

"We really look forward towards conducting this exciting clinical trial including partnering with XNK Therapeutics," said Hareth Nahi, Associate Professor at KI.

The study ISA-HC-NK (EudraCT: 2020-000994-26) compares XNK's leading drug candidate combined with isatuximab vs isatuximab as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

XNK is a collaborative partner within NextGenNK, a recently established Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies coordinated by Karolinska Institutet and supported by Sweden's Innovation Agency (Vinnova).

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB



XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com .

