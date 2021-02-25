ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in Component Content Management Software (CCMS), services and solutions, announced this week that it has been awarded a large, multi-year contract to support the development of a world-class custom Component Content Management System for the US Government Publishing Office (GPO). The solution will leverage Orbis' unique experience in XML content management systems, our experience developing MarkLogic NoSQL database, and extensive experience in building semantic data platforms.

Orbis to develop a world-class custom Component Content Management System for the US Government Publishing Office (GPO).

"Orbis Technologies is proud to support GPO and their XPub program. Our team is uniquely qualified to deliver an optimal, custom solution to the US Government Publishing Office based on our extensive work with leading publishers worldwide," says Brian Ippolito, President & CEO of Orbis Technologies, Inc.

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative technology to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government. Orbis specializes in advanced semantic driven component content management system (CCMS) platforms, solutions and services. Their elite team of subject-matter experts helps clients assess, optimize, and build next-generation digital content platforms. Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis (MD) with offices in Audubon (PA), Orlando (FL), Colorado Springs (CO), Durham (NC), Milwaukee (WI) and Rochester (NY), and subsidiaries based in Chennai, India, and Sydney, Australia.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbis-technologies-awarded-large-multi-year-contract-to-provide-system-development-services-to-the-us-government-publishing-office-301235955.html

SOURCE Orbis Technologies