OneLegacy And Specialist Direct Partner To Save Lives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLegacy is enhancing organ recovery outcomes through the use of Specialist Direct's Telepathology Solution for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs). Specialist Direct's innovative OPO solution enables OneLegacy to have access to expediated pathology interpretations by Board-Certified pathologists and subspecialists. Furthermore, reports and images are shared in real-time with transplant surgeons and other OPOs to streamline the organ recovery and allocation process.

"We are committed to continuously improving our organ recovery outcomes. Partnering with Specialist Direct enables us to have dependable and near immediate access to top pathologists at the most critical moments. Specialist Direct's accessibility solves our challenge of receiving accurate and timely after hours pathology interpretations. We are thrilled to partner with Specialist Direct to further our mission of saving and healing lives," said Prasad Garimella, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer of OneLegacy.

"Specialist Direct is proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with OneLegacy in providing unique diagnostic solutions to further enhance their organ recovery capabilities. It's been an absolute pleasure working with the entire OneLegacy team to create a seamless process in ensuring the consistency and reliability of donor kidney and liver biopsy interpretations," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct's solution for OneLegacy facilitates organ recovery best practices, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Through cloud-based software and exclusive scanning technology, pathology studies are digitized and automatically routed to the appropriate pathologist or subspecialist for a real-time interpretation. Hospitals across Southern California have the capability to transmit cases in real-time to Specialist Direct so interpretations are consistent and timely which leads to improved transplantation rates. With Specialist Direct, OneLegacy receives fast and accurate liver and kidney biopsy interpretations, which has significantly improved its overall organ recovery process.

ABOUT ONELEGACY

OneLegacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of nearly 20 million, donors and families across the region, and waiting recipients across the country. For more information, visit onelegacy.org .

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

