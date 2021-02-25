SALMON Health and Retirement Chooses Medline and OnShift to Improve Workforce Engagement

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SALMON Health and Retirement, a senior living organization with eight communities across Massachusetts, has selected OnShift's human capital management software platform to deliver an innovative employee experience to their 1,500 employees.

Through a new collaboration with Medline, SALMON Health and Retirement has begun implementing OnShift's software to provide flexible employee schedules, drive down labor costs, engage staff and improve quality of care through consistent staffing.

"Taking care of our staff is the number one priority at SALMON Health and Retirement. OnShift provides our employees the visibility and flexibility required to achieve a better work-life balance, which is needed now more than ever," said Courtney Sibinich, recruitment manager for SALMON Health and Retirement. "Our partnership with OnShift gives our team members a powerful, modern experience that leads to better engagement and retention long-term."

SALMON Health and Retirement employees are leveraging OnShift's mobile app to access shifts and manage their schedules. In 2020, over 5,000 shifts were filled by employee-generated requests, saving the organization significant administrative time and improving employee satisfaction. In addition, community leaders rely on OnShift's robust messaging system to effectively communicate open shifts and other updates with employees. These communications have been critical during the pandemic, reaching all employees with important and timely updates including policy changes, CDC guidance and COVID-19 infection control guidelines.

In the coming months, SALMON Health and Retirement will expand its use of OnShift by implementing OnShift's employee engagement solutions. With OnShift, the post-acute care provider will be able to easily capture employee feedback through pulse surveys, reward staff for positive behaviors, and offer access to earned but unpaid wages between paychecks.

"The pandemic exacerbated workforce issues in the long-term care sector. SALMON Health and Retirement is addressing these challenges and leading the way with their use of OnShift's software to foster the well-being of their employees, improve operational efficiencies and control costs," said Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development, Medline's Post-Acute Care division. "We are pleased to work closely with the organization, together with OnShift, on their commitment to making an even bigger impact on the lives of their dedicated and caring employees."

Learn more about how Medline is working with long-term care customers to implement customized quality improvement plans at https://www.medline.com/pages/business-solutions/quality-management/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift's next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That's why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift's integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salmon-health-and-retirement-chooses-medline-and-onshift-to-improve-workforce-engagement-301235940.html

SOURCE Medline