Branded Podcast Leader Sound That BRANDS Announces Agreement with FreeWheel

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound That BRANDS, the Los Angeles-based podcasting studio specializing in branded audio content for national advertisers, has announced that it has aligned with Comcast's FreeWheel to deliver branded podcast production services to its Strata agencies. FreeWheel's Strata Platform transforms how its 1100+ agencies and marketers operate by enabling campaign planning, activation, optimization, and financial management all in one system.

"Creating audio content for brands is all we do," says Dave Beasing, CEO of Sound That BRANDS. "As this category has grown, the availability of brand audio specialists has not been able to keep pace. Our alliance with FreeWheel assures that their agency clients have easy access to experienced producers of custom podcasts."

"Our agency and advertiser clients are seeking unique opportunities to create closer connections between their brands and audiences," says Ian Banks, Business Development Manager, FreeWheel. "This collaboration with Sound That BRANDS allows our clients to leverage the natural, lean-back nature of podcasts to create impactful experiences to distinguish their brands within a rapidly growing medium."

Fast Company has called branded podcasts, "the ads that people actually want to listen to." According to survey data released by Edison Research (March 19, 2020), podcast listenership is booming: 37% of Americans aged 12 and older say they have listened to a podcast in the past month. A study conducted by the BBC (September 24, 2019) concluded that brand mentions in custom podcasts resulted in engagement, memory encoding, and emotional intensity that surpassed traditional media benchmarks by 22%. Brands like Trader Joe's, National Geographic, McDonald's, Indeed, Sephora, Ford, McAfee and others have started creating their own popular podcasts.

In addition to producing brand podcasts for FreeWheel agencies, Sound That BRANDS will measure the resulting Brand UpliftTM using a proprietary survey process that asks consumers about their perceptions of brands.

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, is structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. They provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

Sound that BRANDS was founded in 2018 by longtime audio consultant Dave Beasing and is now a division of Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS). Emmis currently owns 4 FM and 2 AM radio stations in New York and Indianapolis, as well as Indianapolis Monthly magazine. Emmis also owns a controlling interest in Digonex, which provides dynamic pricing solutions across multiple industries, and Lencore, the world leader in high-quality sound masking solutions for offices and other commercial applications.

