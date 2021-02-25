Cleverciti Launches Modern Parking Guidance System To Accelerate Redwood City Businesses' Recovery From Pandemic

City's Parking Fund to Support Seamless Parking Experience in Heart of Silicon Valley

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cleverciti®, a leader in comprehensive, high-tech solutions for smart parking, today announces Redwood City's Central Business District will deploy Cleverciti's advanced smart parking experience to help ensure shoppers and commuters have a more seamless return to the district as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic begins.

With Cleverciti's technologies, the San Francisco Bay Area community gains the world's most comprehensive parking guidance and wayfinding solution to reduce congestion and improve space turnover and asset utilization. Twenty-three of Cleverciti's Circ® 360 floating LED signs will be affixed to existing infrastructure such as lamp posts, and display live parking information in 360 degrees, clearly directing motorists to available parking as they arrive at their destinations.

Car traffic in the city is expected to substantially increase as commuters and visitors to the Central Business District continue to opt for private transportation rather than ride sharing or public transit do to the pandemic.

"Like many U.S. cities, Redwood City is looking to support its core downtown business' while providing residents and visitors door to destination service," states Joe Survance, SVP of Sales, from Cleverciti. "We are excited to work with the City of Redwood City to deliver a Smart Mobility solution that will meet their objectives while improving quality of life by reducing congestion, miles driven, and emissions."

Cleverciti's solution will be applied to 400 on-street spaces, seven surface lots, eleven garages, totaling over 4,500 parking spaces within the city. The system's sensors detect single space availability and provide drivers with precise data and guidance to available spaces. Cleverciti will integrate with the city's mobile app MyRWC, PayByPhone for mobile payments, IPS Multi-space pay stations, and EnSights camera-based garage count, ensuring a connected and seamless experience across the city's full parking ecosystem.

Redwood City parking operations will enjoy the increased efficiency delivered by Cleverciti's wayfinding single pane of glass with live data, reports, analytics, heatmaps, and other parking visualizations.

All project funding will come from the city's parking fund generated by parking revenues and exclusively allocated to support parking needs.

"Redwood City has made it a priority to innovate and improve its transportation systems, this includes the parking infrastructure. We must think more creatively and more holistically about parking and its daily interaction with Redwood City's patrons; it plays a critical role in the future of mobility and in supporting our local economy, ensuring easy access to many of our small businesses," said Christian Hammack, Parking and Transportation Demand Manager, RWC.

"We partnered with Cleverciti Systems because they developed a comprehensive solution that considers everything from improving air quality to providing drivers with an extraordinary service and data."

About Cleverciti Systems

Cleverciti is the leader in comprehensive, high-tech solutions that connect mobility demand with parking supply. Cleverciti provides organizations with a robust and highly reliable parking guidance solution that enhances convenience, builds loyalty, and boosts engagement, allowing customers to maximize ROI and streamline the parking experience. Its end-to-end solutions are designed to strengthen parking detection, improve guidance, and enhance communication. With more than 200 installations in 20 countries globally, Cleverciti seeks to help organizations reduce traffic and emissions, and increase revenue while allowing drivers to enjoy a smooth, stress-free parking experience. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in Atlanta and the UK. To learn more, visit www.cleverciti.com.

