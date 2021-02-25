Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Announces Partnership And New Menu Items With Bareburger

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced its most recent foodservice partnership with Bareburger, the organic and clean-comfort food restaurant. Starting tomorrow, Friday, February 26 through Wednesday, March 10, Bareburger will add two new fish-free burgers to the menu featuring Good Catch's Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger for a limited time offering: The Gulf (a vegan option stacked high with fresh veggies and signature spinach-based green goddess dressing) and The Bay (bursting with a spicy kick from jalapenos and chipotle buttermilk ranch). Good Catch's Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger will also be available as a protein option on the "Be My Burger" section of the menu, so consumers can customize their own burger. These limited time menu items will be available at two locations in New York City: Bareburger Astoria (33-21 31st Ave, Queens) and Upper West Side (795 Columbus Ave, Manhattan), with more locations coming later in the Spring.

This partnership with Bareburger is Good Catch's first foodservice partnership for its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger, which is part of its existing frozen line of appetizers and entrees. Offering a light whitefish texture and flavor, the Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger is simply seasoned with green onion, celery, sea salt and pepper. It gives conscious consumers the option to enjoy a classic and indulgent fish burger without the adverse environmental impact. Good Catch's plant-based seafood products are high in protein and free of dairy, GMOs, mercury, and toxins. Founding chefs Derek and Chad Sarno created the company's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), achieving a texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood.

"We are so excited to partner with Bareburger to offer our delicious Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger, a comfort favorite, with a taste of the ocean made from plants," said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer of Good Catch. "At Good Catch, we pride ourselves on working with like-minded partners that are focused on bringing plant-based and sustainably-sourced ingredients and offerings to consumers. Bareburger is a natural fit for us as we continue to grow our foodservice footprint."

Since its founding in 2009, Bareburger has worked with a network of sustainable farmers and partners to bring local, ethically-sourced, organic and sustainable menu items made from clean ingredients to its restaurants. Bareburger's menu features clean, feel-good comfort food items such as burgers, salads, sandwiches, and so much more. The restaurant's sustainability efforts go far beyond their food, as each restaurant is crafted with reclaimed and recycled materials. Bareburger closely aligns with Good Catch's mission of being environmentally conscious and providing great-tasting food to brand loyalists to meet rising consumer demand.

"At Bareburger we've always strived to be at the forefront of culinary innovation," said Bareburger Culinary Director, Jonathan Lemon. "Now with Good Catch we can showcase that innovation to all of our guests who are looking for something different. Not only will you be able to try our two new signature burgers, but you can create your own flavorful combination by using our patented "BeMyBurger" option as well. With Earth Day around the corner, we couldn't think of a better time to roll out this great special!"

Good Catch has been steadily growing its foodservice footprint throughout the last year. In October 2020, the brand announced its partnership with 100% plant-based restaurant Veggie Grill for an exclusive tuna melt. Last month, Good Catch announced its partnership with Whole Foods Market for its plant-based deli-style tuna salad in the prepared foods section across 10 states. Additionally, in its home state of Texas, Good Catch launched in TellUs Joe, a local Austin plant-based restaurant. The plant-based deli-style tuna salad is available on the menu in a Tuna Sandwich. Good Catch has plans to continue its aggressive foodservice expansion throughout 2021.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is a revolutionary food company focused on propelling change through craveable plant-based alternatives. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great-tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch Plant-Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch plant-based frozen appetizers and entrees, including New England Style Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Thai Style Plant-Based Fish Cakes and Classic Style Plant-Based Fish Burgers, are available in select retailers nationwide, with wider distribution planned for later in 2021. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bareburger

Bareburger is the leader in America's "better burger" trend, emphasizing high-quality, ethically sourced, organic ingredients in a casual environment. Founded in 2009 in a vacant bakery in Astoria, New York, Bareburger has grown to 38 restaurants across the United States, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Bareburger is ranked among the 10 most sustainable restaurants in America and a "breakout brand" by Restaurant News.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gathered-foods-makers-of-good-catch-plant-based-seafood-announces-partnership-and-new-menu-items-with-bareburger-301235687.html

SOURCE Good Catch