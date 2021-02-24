ACEDS Furthers Commitment to Diversity with Pipeline to Practice Partnership

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's premier e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, is joining forces with the Pipeline to Practice Foundation to foster diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and offer educational opportunities to diverse law students and early-career attorneys.

This collaboration, following ACEDS' creation of its Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Awareness and Action (IDEAA) Committee, marks a significant step in the association's ongoing commitment to diversity within the e-discovery community and the broader legal profession.

Pipeline to Practice Foundation (P2P), formed in 2016, aims to build outstanding lawyers of students from diverse backgrounds and orientations by offering access to programming and coaching that leads to academic excellence and the development of skills needed to succeed and lead in the legal profession.

"Pipeline to Practice has an excellent reputation for nurturing talent and creating pathways to leadership for young, diverse students and up-and-coming lawyers," said Michael Quartararo, president, ACEDS. "ACEDS shares the Pipeline to Practice vision that a diverse legal community will lead to a more just and inclusive society. And for that reason, ACEDS is excited to partner with P2P to offer resources that will benefit the program's participants."

Through the partnership, ACEDS will offer P2P third-year law students complimentary ACEDS Student Membership, which gives them access to the breadth of ACEDS industry-leading materials and resources, including:

A members-only Career Center - a database for job seekers looking for opportunities and organizations seeking to locate and hire top talent

The ACEDS Mentorship Program - one-on-one coaching with attorneys and senior professionals to cultivate skills and explore career development possibilities

Continuous Learning - live and on-demand training/education, including seminars, webinars, interviews with experts, and the award-winning ACEDS blog

Local Chapter Membership - access to ACEDS' global network of local chapters for additional learning and networking opportunities in the United States and abroad

and abroad ACEDS Training – flexible training experiences at all levels led by experts in e-discovery and meeting top standards of instructional design

P2P participants will also have access to ACEDS' eDiscovery Executive (eDEx), an online, self-paced program that builds foundational knowledge of the entire e-discovery process, and the eDiscovery Technology Certificate Training (eDTech), which exposes participants to industry-leading software through interactive hands-on learning modules.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/ .

About PipeLine To Practice

The Pipeline to Practice Foundation is committed to enhancing diversity in the legal profession by supporting and nurturing diverse law students and early-career attorneys at key stages of their academic and professional development. Our purpose is to provide access to programming and coaching that is critical to achieving academic excellence in law school, developing the skills necessary to be successful attorneys, creating pathways to leadership positions, and ultimately, to become role models to the next generation of diverse law students. https://pipelinetopractice.org/

