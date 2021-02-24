Burns Brothers And LionPoint Coaching Launch Executive Development Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burns Brothers and LionPoint Coaching have announced a strategic alliance designed to provide coaching and development services to executives who are growing early-stage companies and already recognize and embrace the power of diversity, equity and inclusion as foundational elements for shaping, solidifying and scaling organizational culture and growth.

Leaders will take part in an immersive 120-day journey of self-awareness and team-alignment, with the goal of enhancing their ability to understand, leverage and empower their employees who represent traditionally marginalized groups. Features of the program include:

Defining and aligning desired culture, values and behaviors

1 to 1 C-level (or equivalent) executive coaching and experiential learning

Training that enhances cultural understanding, awareness and effective integration

The Founders of Burns Brothers and LionPoint Coaching, Mike and Doug, are former U.S. Army Officers and Pilots who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq and have over 40-years of experience working with and in small, medium and large organizations. Mike has led diversity focus change in organizations like Citigroup, Conduent Inc. and the United States Military Academy at West Point while Doug has guided dozens of pre-IPO executive leaders and served in senior roles at companies such as Bridgewater Associates, Booz & Company, and Talentism with a focus on driving organizational growth.

On the topic of this momentous partnership, Mike says "We are forming a strategic alliance to capitalize on our respective areas of expertise and collective purpose. Our shared goal is to foster an environment that breeds opportunity for people of color." The two men expressed that with this bold agenda, they are eager to reach professionals that will rise to become market and industry leaders. Doug states, "The time is now to bring a combination of services to the market that support early-stage leaders who are focused on building cultures centered on equity and inclusion. In time, these are the companies that will shape markets and the broader communities that they serve."

Both LionPoint Coaching and Burns Brothers envision that their new suite of services will solidify the importance of embracing culture, diversity and equity to achieve sustainable and market-leading organizational growth.

About Burns Brothers:

Burns Brothers is a wholly black-owned, multi-disciplinary agency offering 360-degree solutions for meeting client and stakeholder needs in the diverse world in which we live. We deliver across several pillars of operations and live at the intersection of research, integrated marketing communications, diversity and inclusion, and culture.

About LionPoint Coaching

LionPoint offers service-minded executive coaching tied to clearly stated business and personal goals. Through our executive coaching, career coaching and culture advisory services, we work with leaders who are ready to use their potential to change the world.

Media Contact: John Burns, The Burns Brothers, (202)-922-7088; john@theburnsbrothers.com

