Emily Cooperative Telephony Company Leverages Ribbon's SBC SWe to Enhance its Communications Network with Advanced Security Capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Emily Cooperative Telephone Company (Emily Tel), a regional provider of premium communications services to customers in Central Minnesota, has deployed Ribbon's market-leading Session Border Controller Software Edition (SBC SWe). The Ribbon SBC SWe delivers Emily Tel numerous benefits including providing enhanced security/encryption services to protect its communications network and customers from potential bad actors; certified support for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing; and the ability to simplify SIP trunk routing for business customers.

"Ribbon's C15 Call Control technology has served us extremely well for many years, so when it came to enhancing our network security, expanding our offerings and SIP trunk routing capabilities, upgrading to Ribbon's SBC SWe was a very easy decision," said Josh Netland, CEO of Emily Tel. "Their SBC SWe provides us with state-of-the-art virtualized technology that allows us to cost-effectively enhance our communications offerings while protecting our network and our customers."

"Emily Tel is always at the leading edge when it comes to providing its customers with the latest in communications services," said Elizabeth Page, U.S. Rural Market Director for Ribbon. "We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with them by helping them protect their network and their customers as well as improve their offerings to both residential and business customers."

Ribbon's SBC SWe offers service providers of all sizes industry-leading media and audio transcoding capabilities while also delivering robust interworking for multiple signaling protocols and call admission control to manage network traffic levels. The SBC SWe can be deployed in any virtual or cloud environment without compromising scale or performance.

About Emily Cooperative Telephone Company

Emily Cooperative Telephone Company is proud to offer the Central Minnesota communities of Emily, Fifty Lakes, Little Pine and Fairfield Townships the highest Internet speeds, the latest in high definition digital television technology and premium telephone services. Through our ultra fast, ultra reliable fiber optic network, we provide our members with state-of-the art technology and customer service that's second to none. For more information visit emily.net.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

