SWBC Leverages FICO Customer Communications Services to Deliver More Successful Debt Resolutions

Highlights:

SWBC leverages FICO® Customer Communication Services for Collections (CCS) to build a digital communications system, allowing clients a dynamic interactive omnichannel platform to drive more successful debt resolution.

Adopting FICO CCS enables SWBC to enhance the borrower experience by providing clients with the tools they need to engage their borrowers with convenient and respectful digital communication channels.

Global analytics software provider FICO, today announced that SWBC, a diversified financial services company, implemented FICO® Customer Communication Services for Collections to build an enhanced digital communications system that provides its clients with best-in-class communication tools to interact with their borrowers. SWBC not only improved service offerings for clients, but also created internal efficiencies with more automation.

"Our clients are looking for multiple-channel contact options to reach borrowers during the delinquency cycle," said Jeff Mortenson, vice president of Client Relations – Collections for SWBC's Financial Institution Group. "Leveraging FICO CCS provides our clients with the opportunity to use digital communications, which includes outbound and inbound IVR, text, and email. This is a less invasive approach to collections that creates engagement by offering borrowers self-service options and achieves results."

By integrating FICO's technology with its existing best-in-class live agent program, SWBC offers clients omnichannel communications options for customizable borrower interaction during the delinquency cycle. Key benefits of the FICO CCS implementation include:

Customization: SWBC can provide its clients with various communication channels to modernize their debt resolution strategies with borrowers, which can be automated in a way that is convenient for them.

Self-Service: SWBC's clients can provide borrowers with the ability to self-serve their past due account by allowing them to make a payment or promise-to-pay, improving the debt resolution experience.

"Offering consumers personalized communications with a human touch is important to customer satisfaction. Integrating FICO CCS allows organizations like SWBC to offer communication methods that lead to debt resolution but do so in a way that shows consumers that their financial institutions do understand their situation and the best way to communicate with them," said Michael Magaard, vice president of CCS at FICO.

FICO® Customer Communication Services for Collections enables businesses to deliver communications that are smart, personalized, and scalable due to the company's expertise in combining automation with analytics. This solution engages consumers in automated dialogues that are convenient and respectful of channel preferences, including self-service, virtual and human agents, SMS, mobile apps, and interactive voice response (IVR), ultimately driving debt resolution and enhancing the customer experience.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and 14 divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE:FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

