ArchiveSocial Preserves Presidential History

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchiveSocial, the leading provider of social media archiving software for government entities, law enforcement agencies, and K-12 school districts, announced today they received a contract award from the National Archives and Records Administration to assist with the preservation and transfer of the Trump Administration's social media records.

Social media has grown to become an essential communication tool that government communicators rely on to keep their communities informed in real time. It's also introduced a way for leaders in power to directly engage in a two-way dialogue with the communities they serve. This has made it more important than ever for public agencies to archive their digital content in order to ensure accurate historical preservation and compliance with public records laws. NARA reinforced this recently with their updated content preservation framework and announcement that only digital records will be accepted after 2022.

ArchiveSocial produced the very first archive of presidential social media for former President Barack Obama's outgoing administration.

"ArchiveSocial's core mission is to preserve and protect open dialogue by archiving digital communications,'' said Ray Carey, CEO ArchiveSocial. "And we are excited to be working with NARA once again on the preservation of these important historical records for the Trump Administration, including archived presidential records from Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Instagram and Twitter".

In addition to preserving presidential archives, ArchiveSocial works with all levels of government to help agencies avoid risks and remain compliant online. With a solution that automatically captures and preserves content and activities on agency pages, like Blocked Lists for accurate timelines and evidence of blocked users and pages, so staff can manage their entire social presence and enforce agency policies in one secure, personalized location.

About ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial works with more than 5,000 government and law enforcement agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risk related to social media. By connecting directly to the social networks, ArchiveSocial ensures complete, authentic, and in-context records of social media communications. For more information, please visit ArchiveSocial.com.

Contact: Megan Ingros, ArchiveSocial, megan.ingros@archivesocial.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/archivesocial-preserves-presidential-history-301233882.html

SOURCE ArchiveSocial