Mantos Copper selects Ausenco for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Mantoverde Development Project

A copper concentrator with capital-efficient design, reduced operating costs and lowered carbon emissions

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Ausenco is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Mantos Copper Holding ("Mantos Copper") to lead the lumpsum, turnkey engineering, procurement, construction, and production ramp up to nameplate for a 30,000 t/day copper concentrator plant and related infrastructure at the Mantoverde Development Project in Chile.

This world-class project in the Atacama region represents a strategic development in the global copper market. It is one of two primary projects Mantos Copper currently has underway in the region, focused on increasing production, reducing costs, and extending the life of its current operations.

"This is an extremely exciting award for us and a natural fit," says Ausenco CEO Zimi Meka. "Supported by the expertise of our Environment & Sustainability team in South America, as well as our Asset Optimization group, we are uniquely positioned to deliver Ausenco's market-leading engineering and construction value. We look forward to a successful long-term partnership with Mantos Copper, their stakeholders, and the surrounding communities."

Challenging earlier iterations of the concentrator plant design, the Ausenco team achieved cost efficiencies by relocating the primary crusher, redesigning the stockpile reclaim tunnel, revising tailings handlings, and optimizing grinding and flotation processes. This reduced earthworks excavations requirements and the overall plant footprint and building heights, reducing capital and operating costs. The efficient and optimised design is also expected to deliver significant environmental and carbon emission reduction benefits.

