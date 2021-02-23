Wipro Partners with Uptake to Provide Advanced Analytics for the Heavy Processing and Energy Industries

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), (BSE: 507685), (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process company, to deliver industrial intelligence for the utilities, chemical processing, and oil and gas industries. The partnership merges Uptake's advanced analytics software with Wipro's consulting and implementation services to equip asset-intensive operators with the digital tools for optimized maintenance and predictive analytics.

"Integrating multiple data sources and generating actionable insights are essential for businesses to grow and become intelligent enterprises. By combining Wipro's experience in reliability-centered maintenance (RCM) and asset performance management (APM) with Uptake's proprietary Asset Strategy Library® (ASL®), we will help heavy processing and energy customers optimize their inspection and maintenance processes. We look forward to working with our joint customers to realize improvements in safety, asset reliability, risk mitigation and reduce overall cost," said Arnab Sarkar, Global Head, Energy Manufacturing Practice, Wipro Limited.

The Asset Strategy Library (ASL), the world's largest source of asset failure modes and maintenance strategies, covers 800+ of the most common critical assets with 58,000+ universal failure modes and 178,000+ as-found reportable conditions. The ASL delivers insights into how and why critical assets and their components fail, and the preventative maintenance (PM) strategies to prevent failures. The ASL, and its associated equipment strategies generated through Uptake PM Strategy Explorer, give operators access to expert-curated recommendations and best practices. Both components, in turn, power the maintenance strategy engine, Uptake Compass, which automatically cleans work order data to optimize maintenance programs.

"Asset-heavy companies are facing complex challenges in legacy OT & IT systems, sustainability issues, and skill shortages that can be managed with predictive maintenance," said Andrew Soignier, Vice President of Product Development at Uptake. "Uptake's partnership with Wipro will facilitate the easeful adoption and use of our advanced analytics products by corporations around the world."

Uptake's partnership with Wipro comes as the Industrial AI company recently announced its acquisition of ShookIOT, a leader in cloud-native data integration and integrity, as well as its partnership with Reliability Center, Inc. (RCI), a provider of root cause analysis investigation software.

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. Providing an AI-driven asset performance management solution, Uptake gives all departments — maintenance, reliability, and operations teams — a single, shared view of every asset in an operation. With the power of data acquisition and artificial intelligence (AI), Uptake helps customers predict and prevent asset failures and unplanned downtime. Driven by powerful data science models, our products deliver insights that mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategy and asset performance, reduce costs, and enhance safety. With 30+ patents and recognized for leadership in industrial IoT (IIoT) by the World Economic Forum, CNBC and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT WIPRO

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), (BSE: 507685), (NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future. For more information, visit www.wipro.com.

