Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Refinitiv Selects ModuleQ's AI Platform to Gain a Competitive Information Edge for Customer-Facing Teams

PRNewswire  
February 23, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:

CUPERTINO, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the AI solutions company that empowers professionals with business-relevant timely insights, announced today that Refinitiv, part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), has selected the ModuleQ AI platform to provide proactive, mission-critical business intelligence across its customer-facing organization.

ModuleQ's AI platform will empower Refinitiv's front-line professionals with a heightened awareness of their customers' business priorities, market-changing events and emerging trends in their industries. Gaining this competitive information edge will be transformational for revenue-generating, customer-facing professionals.

ModuleQ enhances the employee experience with seamless integration into Microsoft Teams and Salesforce CRM, secured within the customer's compliance perimeter on Microsoft Azure.

"As a trusted partner to our customers, our priority is equipping our people with timely, relevant insight to stay one step ahead of customers' changing needs. ModuleQ's real-time AI-driven news updates are a powerful source of tailored insight into the industry trends impacting our customers in a complex, fast-moving world." Debra Walton, Chief Revenue Officer, Refinitiv

"We're thrilled that Refinitiv has chosen ModuleQ's AI platform to empower its customer-facing professionals with intelligence. Staying connected has never been more important than in a world that has moved to remote or hybrid work experiences. The ability to utilize AI to gain real-time contextually-relevant customer insights will enhance Refinitiv's customer engagement." David Brunner, CEO, ModuleQ

ModuleQ was founded by a team of experts, with PhDs from Harvard University and Carnegie Mellon, to create human-centered AI experiences that are designed to enhance how professionals work. ModuleQ's People-Facing AIâ dynamically maps a user's work landscape and connects it with public and internal content sources, which is then combined with Personal Data Fusionâ so that only the most relevant insights are shared. Refinitiv is a minority investor in ModuleQ.

About ModuleQ

ModuleQ provides AI solutions to businesses that automate the delivery of targeted, high-value information to front-line professionals. ModuleQ currently offers the Q app on Microsoft Teams as well as behind-the-firewall solutions for large enterprises.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refinitiv-selects-moduleqs-ai-platform-to-gain-a-competitive-information-edge-for-customer-facing-teams-301232863.html

SOURCE ModuleQ

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com