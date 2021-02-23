Refinitiv Selects ModuleQ's AI Platform to Gain a Competitive Information Edge for Customer-Facing Teams

CUPERTINO, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the AI solutions company that empowers professionals with business-relevant timely insights, announced today that Refinitiv, part of LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), has selected the ModuleQ AI platform to provide proactive, mission-critical business intelligence across its customer-facing organization.

ModuleQ's AI platform will empower Refinitiv's front-line professionals with a heightened awareness of their customers' business priorities, market-changing events and emerging trends in their industries. Gaining this competitive information edge will be transformational for revenue-generating, customer-facing professionals.

ModuleQ enhances the employee experience with seamless integration into Microsoft Teams and Salesforce CRM, secured within the customer's compliance perimeter on Microsoft Azure.

"As a trusted partner to our customers, our priority is equipping our people with timely, relevant insight to stay one step ahead of customers' changing needs. ModuleQ's real-time AI-driven news updates are a powerful source of tailored insight into the industry trends impacting our customers in a complex, fast-moving world." Debra Walton, Chief Revenue Officer, Refinitiv

"We're thrilled that Refinitiv has chosen ModuleQ's AI platform to empower its customer-facing professionals with intelligence. Staying connected has never been more important than in a world that has moved to remote or hybrid work experiences. The ability to utilize AI to gain real-time contextually-relevant customer insights will enhance Refinitiv's customer engagement." David Brunner, CEO, ModuleQ

ModuleQ was founded by a team of experts, with PhDs from Harvard University and Carnegie Mellon, to create human-centered AI experiences that are designed to enhance how professionals work. ModuleQ's People-Facing AIâ dynamically maps a user's work landscape and connects it with public and internal content sources, which is then combined with Personal Data Fusionâ so that only the most relevant insights are shared. Refinitiv is a minority investor in ModuleQ.

About ModuleQ

ModuleQ provides AI solutions to businesses that automate the delivery of targeted, high-value information to front-line professionals. ModuleQ currently offers the Q app on Microsoft Teams as well as behind-the-firewall solutions for large enterprises.

