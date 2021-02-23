The Shyft Group's Builtmore Contract Manufacturing Selected To Produce New Options In Isuzu's Commercial Truck Lineup

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, owned and operated by The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, announced it will produce additional options in the F- and N-series lineups for Isuzu Commercial Truck, including the 2022 F-Series cab-over chassis, featuring the new Cummins B6.7 diesel engine, as well as the new-in-class N-Series GVWR Class 5 gasoline-powered chassis.

"As the market becomes increasingly more competitive, Isuzu continues to innovate and create products that expand their portfolio and customer reach," said Steve Guillaume, President, Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "We value our relationship with Isuzu and look forward to supporting this growth with new manufacturing capabilities and expansion while maintaining a high level of quality and support."

Assembly of the Class 5 N-Series gasoline-powered chassis will begin immediately, with production on the 2022 F-Series featuring the Cummins B6.7 engine and a new Class 7 offering to commence later this year at Shyft's Charlotte facility. With over four decades of specialty vehicles manufacturing experience and success, Shyft offers state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facilities, highly trained personnel experienced in automotive manufacturing and assembly, and a proven lean manufacturing process.

"With the additions of the Class 5 gas-powered N-Series models and the Cummins-powered Isuzu F-Series, our product lineup has never been as broad for the growing medium-duty market," said Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. "The launch of these new products will be a game changer for our customers, creating new opportunities for U.S. and Canadian Isuzu dealers at a very opportune time. We are excited to continue working with The Shyft Group to get these products out in the industry and to Isuzu customers."

The 2022 F-Series will now be available in two models—the Class 6 FTR (25,950 – GVWR) and the Class 7 FVR (33,000 – GVWR). As with all Isuzu low cab forward trucks, the FTR and FVR will have outstanding maneuverability, visibility, and comfort, making the truck easier and safer to drive. The Cummins B6.7 diesel engine has the ability to reach up to 325 horsepower and offers nearly 200 more pound-foot of torque, compared to its predecessor's 5.2 liter and 215 horsepower. Its reliability and durability offer a unique combination to commercial truck owners and fleet managers seeking to keep trucks on the road for longer.

For more information about The Shyft Group, visit www.TheShyftGroup.com, and for Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, visit: www.isuzucv.com.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its go-to-market brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, which are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, first-to-market innovation, and industry-leading aftermarket parts, service, and support. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

