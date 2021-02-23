Leia Inc. Becomes a Technology Partner to the U.S. General Services Administration Schedule

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leia Inc., the experience platform and leader in 3D Lightfield display technology, with its award winning Lume Pad featuring a revolutionary 3D Lightfield screen, has announced it has been added as a technology partner to Neo Tech Solutions, Inc. U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) MAS Schedule contract #47QTCA19D0030. The General Services Administration (GSA) is the federal government's "one-stop shop" for information technology purchase.

With over $40 billion in sales to federal government buyers, and $932 million to state and local agencies the GSA MAS contract provides government agencies with a streamlined vehicle to purchase products and services from commercial firms that have been vetted and approved.

The GSA MAS Schedule contract will enable Leia to efficiently market its portfolio of products directly to federal, state and local government agencies with pre-negotiated terms and discounted pricing agreements that are designed to streamline the procurement process and deliver the best value.

"The typical procurement process for federal agencies can take a great deal of time and resources, explains, Mike Nolan of Leia, Inc. This five-year GSA award represents a significant milestone for Leia to better serve government agencies with streamlined access to our firm's products and services."

About Leia Inc.

Leia is an experience platform offering 3D Lightfield products, and software applications that challenge the limits of what can be created and shown on a display screen. Leading brands in the automotive, education, gaming, hospitality, medical, and retail industries are embracing Lightfield as the de facto medium to connect with their consumers and re-define their marketplaces. Leia's disruptive, award winning, and world's first Lightfield tablet, the Lume Pad , is an all-in-one Android 10-powered tablet that can run 3D Lightfield apps, games, photos, and video. Depth, texture, and light makes content spring to life, creating a more immersive and sensory experience. Leia combines nanotechnology, and AI to build the future of experiences. Leia is based in Silicon Valley. To learn more visit leiainc.com.

About GSA

The General Services Administration is the primary purchaser of goods and services, including information technology, for the United States federal government and military institutions. The GSA ensures that the government acquires quality goods and services according to best management practices and with the goal of efficient and more cost effective government operations. Visit GSA's website at www.gsa.gov .

About Neo Tech

For over 25 years Neo Tech Solutions, a New Jersey and Hyderabad India based professional services firm, has been implementing information technology solutions to multinational corporations, institutions and governments. Neo Tech has a long history of partnering with technology firms to provide the right contract vehicles that help streamline the acquisition process for our partners and their public sector customers so they can acquire the IT products and services they need to achieve their objectives in a timely manner.

