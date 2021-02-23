S&P Global Platts Signs Fellowship Agreement with KAPSARC

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced it has signed a fellowship agreement with KAPSARC, which enables its research fellows to access Platts historical oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals, coal, electricity, renewables and nuclear pricing data to underpin their research across all aspects of energy markets.

Established in 2013, the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is a Riyadh-based non-profit institution for independent research into global energy economics. It brings together a n international group of expert researchers, representing more than 20 nationalities, and has established international ties with research institutes, public policy organizations and government institutions worldwide. More information can be found here.

Dr. Fahad M. Alturki, Vice President of Research, KAPSARC, said: "Having access to S&P Global Platts data is a valuable research tool that allows our fellows to better analyze the economics and politics of international energy markets and the agreement allows our fellows to deepen our relationship with S&P Global Platts through collaborative knowledge-sharing sessions."

Dave Ernsberger, Head of Pricing & Market Insight, S&P Global Platts, added: "We are pleased to enhance our support for academic study in commodity markets by providing KAPSARC fellows with our market-leading benchmark pricing data to support their research and we look forward to working closely with them to further important research into hydrocarbons and the energy transition."

KAPSARC fellows will access Platts data via the Platts Excel Add-In.

