Wirex Partners with Zero Hash Ahead of US Launch

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital payments platform, Wirex, today announced their partnership with Zero Hash to support their upcoming US launch. This will allow Wirex to launch their revolutionary product across the United States in April, giving over 300 million Americans instant access to crypto.

Utilizing the services of Zero Hash, a crypto trading infrastructure platform owned by Seed CX, Wirex, the London-based fintech will now be able to launch fully into 51 jurisdictions in the US.

The companies are shared advocates of the mass adoption of the digital economy. They also share the mission of empowering everyone to have straightforward access to crypto.

Wirex serves nearly 3.5 million people across more than 130 countries, in which they offer an award-winning product that allows users to buy, hold, exchange and sell up to 20 different traditional and cryptocurrencies from a single, and intuitive app. This is linked to a contactless crypto-enabled debit card, giving users the ability to spend crypto in over 61 million locations globally.

Wirex made headlines recently, by becoming only the second crypto-enabled company to receive Visa principal membership, and have imminent plans to launch X-Tras, upgrading their rewards scheme, Cryptoback™. The feature will reward users up to 2% back in WXT on any purchases with their Wirex card.

Harold Montgomery, Managing Director of Wirex USA, has been leading the partnership and expressed his excitement about the upcoming launch: "Wirex has already proven hugely popular in other countries across the globe, so it's exciting that we have reached one of our last big milestones in the run up to our US launch. It's integral that we carefully select reliable and experienced partners such as Zero Hash for this to ensure that the Wirex product continues to give everyone cheap, seamless and safe access to crypto."

This was complemented by Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash, who said: "We are pleased that Zero Hash is powering Wirex's US crypto expansion. Zero Hash provides the infrastructure enabling Wirex to rapidly expand into the United States, introducing an exciting product that is loved by clients globally to market there. Through the partnership, Wirex enables clients to seamlessly purchase and sell crypto, allows peer-to-peer crypto transfers and crypto rewards."

With an ambition to reach 10 million customers by the end of 2021, the highly anticipated US-wide launch in April this year will play a key role in helping Wirex achieve this.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make, as well as launching their own native utility token, WXT.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $4bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Japan, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

| wirexapp.com |

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash's mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world's largest liquidity providers.



Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

