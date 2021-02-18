Alfa Laval becomes partner in an innovation project for sustainable fish farming

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - becomes a joint partner to Lingalaks, a Norwegian fish farming company, in an innovation project to develop pumping technology for more sustainable fish farming, enabling similar conditions as in deep fjords. The project aims at having the floating facility completed in 2023.

By 2050 the need for high-quality protein will increase by 50 percent, driving the demand for different protein sources. Sustainable fisheries can be the key to feeding the world population if they are managed correctly. Aquaculture has been practiced for hundreds of years, from pre-Columbian fish traps in the Amazon basin to carp ponds on ancient Chinese farms. Today the world produces more farmed fish than beef and the global fish farming market is projected to reach $376.48 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7 percent from 2018 to 2025, according to Allied Market Research.

Alfa Laval has teamed up with Lingalaks to develop a new innovative facility to be placed in the fjord of Hardanger in Norway. The Alfa Laval Framo pumping systems will bring up fresh low temperature water, with high oxygen levels, from 35 m depth and in addition create a perfect sea current for the fish to swim in. The pumping systems will provide conditions similar to the deep fjords giving optimal environment for the fish. Separation technologies will also be used to clean the water and concentrate the sludge for further use as fertilizer, enabling a sustainable solution.

"With this collaboration we aim to increase both productivity and economic attractiveness of fish farming solutions while reducing the impact on the environment," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division at Alfa Laval. "I am pleased that we are using our Framo technologies in the fishing industry, as we did some 70 years ago, now for the good of the environment."

Did you know that… it takes roughly a kilo of feed to produce a kilo of farmed fish, almost two kilos of feed to produce a kilo of chicken and about seven for a kilo of beef?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has approx. 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were approx. SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

