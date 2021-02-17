Bsquare and Itron Extend Agreement to Advance Industrial IoT Innovation

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), a leader in the development of intelligent devices and systems, and Itron, Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that they have expanded their business relationship to continue enhancing Itron's distributed intelligence (DI) app store with Bsquare's device management software.

Tailored to Itron's customers' needs, the DI app store offers an increasingly diverse ecosystem of Itron and third-party applications that connect to Itron's Industrial IoT (IIoT) network and intelligently communicate and collaborate with millions of devices across the grid to the edge. Distributed intelligence enables near real-time insights and local control with safety applications, consumer insights and distribution grid optimization.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Bsquare to accelerate development and operation of the DI app store, which enables our customers to easily access innovative applications from our partner ecosystem," said Don Reeves, Senior Vice President of Outcomes at Itron. "Itron's robust DI-enabled IIoT solution allows innovators everywhere to build open, interoperable, value-driven applications that evolve with the market and consumer demands. With the power of distributed intelligence, developers can create applications that weren't possible before."

"We appreciate the opportunity to continue to work with an industry leader like Itron. Putting our IoT technologies and operations expertise to work to enable Itron's app store is a testament to the strength of our long working relationship. Together, we put intelligence where it needs to be: in the meter and the grid. We are passionate about using technology to make the world a better place, and this collaboration with Itron has been an opportunity for us to do that," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO, Bsquare.

To learn more, visit Itron's Distributed Intelligence Developer Page.

ABOUT BSQUARE

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control and decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allows our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities to lower costs and improve operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

