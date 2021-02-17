Cedar Partners With Summit CityMD to Offer a New, Patient-Forward Financial Experience

NEW YORK and BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit CityMD, the first-of-its-kind urgent and multi-specialty healthcare entity created by the merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, and Cedar, a leading patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced a partnership to enable a holistic and engaging digital patient financial experience.

"At Summit CityMD, we know that building trust with patients — on both the care and administrative sides — is critical to driving meaningful engagement and better business results," said Lankford Wade, Chief Financial Officer at Summit CityMD. "With Cedar's platform, our patients can better understand and manage their financial responsibility at every point in their care journey, and we are seeing improved patient satisfaction and revenue collection as a result."

Cedar's patient engagement suite provides all the tools to streamline the patient financial journey and optimize revenue cycle management in a single platform. Through an end-to-end solution that streamlines digital pre-visit administrative registration and financial pre-payment, as well as modern post-visit billing processes, Cedar will enable Summit CityMD to expedite check-in, communicate estimated bill amounts before visits and optimize patient collections and bill pay experiences — overall, delivering seamless, consumer-centric experiences. Beginning with Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit billing solution, Summit CityMD can now provide a digital billing experience with outreach, messaging and bill resolution customized to each patient. Cedar and Summit CityMD will also integrate Cedar's personalized pre-visit and post-visit technology into Summit CityMD's forthcoming native patient app, designed to deliver a transformational digital experience for patients.

"By integrating primary, specialty and urgent care, our goal is to enable a seamless experience for our patients — from check-in, to point-of-care, to billing," said Angela Profeta, Chief Strategy Officer at Summit CityMD. "Our partnership with Cedar is another example of how we are always looking for innovative ways to meaningfully engage with patients across their journey, and meet consumer expectations by delivering a best-in-class patient financial experience that's on par with our clinical care experience. As a patient-centric organization, it is important to us to be a leader in this space."

"In light of COVID-19, the demand for best-in-class digital healthcare experiences has skyrocketed, and at Cedar, we are committed to helping providers navigate the rising expectations of healthcare consumers and offer an exceptional financial experience," said Florian Otto, CEO & co-founder of Cedar. "We are excited to be working with an organization like Summit CityMD as they are taking the opportunity to seamlessly unify the holistic financial experience."

About Summit CityMD

Established in 2019 as a result of the merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the premier physician-governed multispecialty medical groups in the country, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit CityMD provides patients an exceptional, seamless experience across a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. The first integrated delivery of care network of its kind, the combined organization has more than 1,600 providers, approximately 8,000 employees and nearly 200 locations in New Jersey and New York. For more information, visit SummitMedicalGroup.com and CityMD.com.

About Cedar

Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Recently recognized as a leading solution provider in the patient financial experience space by KLAS Research, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com

