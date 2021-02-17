The Bizzell Group to Operate Long Beach Job Corps Center

NEW CARROLLTON, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bizzell Group (Bizzell) was awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA) to operate the Long Beach Job Corps Center (Long Beach, California). Through collaboration with Serrato Corporation, Bizzell will build upon the Center's current success by delivering a broad range of support services, resources, and programs that will equip Job Corps' students with the skills and education to propel their career paths for the future.

"With record youth unemployment across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, career training programs like Job Corps are vitally important to continue moving our economy in the right direction—which is why I'm honored that DOL selected our firm to lead the Long Beach Job Corps Center," said Anton C. Bizzell, M.D., President & CEO of Bizzell. "Through the passion and dedication of the Center staff, we look forward to collaborating with our strategic partners to support each student and continue the great work in the Long Beach community."

Beginning April 1, 2021, Bizzell will assume oversight of the 17-acre Job Corps Center located at 1903 Santa Fe Avenue. The Southern California campus will employ nearly 130 full-time staff and serve 300 students providing industry-recognized certifications in a variety of fields including certified medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, pharmacy technician, building construction technology, painting, glazing, cement masonry, and automobile maintenance.

"For over 50 years, Job Corps has created opportunities to service young people in an effort to change the trajectory of their lives." said Melissa Volpe, Director of Workforce Innovation at Bizzell. "We are excited to work with the staff, students and community leaders to continue to assist our students gain sustainable skills to thrive in today's economy."

About Bizzell

The Bizzell Group (Bizzell) is a strategy, consulting, and technology firm that designs innovative solutions to help build healthy, secure, and sustainable communities in our nation and around the world. Bizzell leverages the combined experience of our diverse subject matter experts to develop data-driven, research-informed answers to the world's most complex challenges—ensuring our clients achieve their vision and goals. For more information visit https://thebizzellgroup.com

About Serrato Corporation

Serrato Corporation is a Service-Disabled Veteran and Hispanic-owned small business created on the premise that the foundation of a good business is the effective delivery of services. Serrato is completely dedicated to delivering quality education and services to their expanding clientele. Through leadership, partnerships, and a focused business plan, Serrato has developed a solid reputation as a top-notch service provider to government agencies, commercial businesses, and academic institutions. For more information, visit https://serratocorp.com/

About Job Corps

Job Corps, the nation's largest job training program, prepares young people ages 16-24 with education and hands-on career training for entry-level positions that lead to careers in today's job market. For more information, visit https://www.jobcorps.gov/

