TeamUp Fitness App Shares the Benefits Exercise Has on Mental Health, Connectivity, and Physicality

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp Fitness, a community-driven social, lifestyle and dating app, provides individuals with an outlet to meet new workout partners, make new friends, and find their fitness soulmate.

All of these aspects work together to not only improve a person's physical health but their mental health as well.

For example, a recent study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for one hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26 percent.

This statistic alone points to the importance of exercise for mental health as people all over the world continue to struggle with the effects the pandemic is having on their mental state.

"Exercise is a natural and effective way to combat feelings of anxiety and depression," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness, "The endorphins our bodies release during exercise not only boost our mood, but they also release stress and tension and improve a person's overall sense of wellbeing."

In addition to the positive effects on mental health, here are some of the additional health benefits associated with regular exercise:

Better sleep

Weight control

Prevent or manage health conditions/diseases

Energy boost

Encourages connection with others

Of the many benefits the TeamUp Fitness app has to offer, the unique power of this mobile application lies in its ability to connect people in the same area, and even worldwide, who share common fitness goals and a love for leading an active lifestyle.

These passions are the driving force behind the app's mission to create a place where like-minded, fitness-focused individuals can go to find, connect, and engage with others.

"Our team understands the connection between fitness and mental health and that's why we feel especially confident our users will benefit from the connectivity and physicality our app provides," Trombetta noted.

Though living an active lifestyle seems like an individual endeavor, it's heavily rooted in community.

This sense of connection comes at a time when the Census Bureau reports that more than one-third of Americans have displayed clinical signs of anxiety, depression, or both since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In 2021 and beyond, TeamUp Fitness will continue to help people on their own fitness journeys reach their personal goals while motivating others to do the same.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a Social, Lifestyle, and Fitness Dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and find your Fitness Soulmate!

