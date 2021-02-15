NorthStar Sales Alliance Partners with PDM Healthcare

WILTON, Conn., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Sales Alliance (NSA), a distribution organization focused on adapting OTC brands for professional pharmacies, is pleased to announce contract awards with PDM Healthcare, a national group purchasing organization (GPO) for facilities that provide healthcare services. The agreement introduces two key products in NSA's portfolio, Salonpas® pain relief patches and Mylanta® antacid, in unit dose/bar-coded packaging for use with medication management systems in acute and chronic care pharmacies.

NSA's core mission is to work with leading OTC manufacturers to adapt products with a strong clinical dossier related to healthcare applications to meet the unique demands of medication management systems which require unit dose, bar-coded packaging to meet compliance. Optimizing the packaging format also reduces systemic costs in acute and chronic settings by minimizing wastage and labor time in the pharmacy and at the patient bedside. This also reduces the potential for medication management errors.

PDM Healthcare, established in 1991, has about 3000 members nationwide. PDM's mission to provide total quality and cost-effective business and clinical solutions that enable healthcare practitioners to increase their market share, profitability, operational and clinical efficiency so that members can dedicate their resources and time to their most important goal of improving patient care.

"We are excited to join the PDM master contract portfolio, we welcome access to their broad network of healthcare institutions and look forward to bringing additional OTC brands to PDM's members over the coming years," said Todd Doolin, Vice President, Sales of NorthStar Sales Alliance.

"Our new vendor award to NorthStar will enable PDM Healthcare to bring our members a vast new line of consumer products and resources to allow them to improve focus and offering for their patients and customers health and wellness," stated Ash Chawla, Chairman & CEO of PDM Healthcare.

For more information, please contact John Linderman at 203-226-4449, jlinderman@northstarpartnersinc.com or Irene Jurca at 440-871-1721 x224, irenej@pdmhealthcare.com .

