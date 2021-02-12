Municipality Contracts Taylor Reach To Optimize Contact Center Operations

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) has been contracted by a large regional municipality to aid in assessing and optimizing its contact center operations.

"Local governments operate complex, multi-tiered contact center operations supporting resident inquiries to many departments," says Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer at TRG. "As a result, customers—in this case, taxpayers and residents—need to be assured of a smooth, effective, and friction-free contact experience. Unfortunately, government services don't have the best reputation in this regard. We're aiming to change that."

TRG, an award-winning global contact center, customer experience consulting and managed services firm, will be providing a comprehensive assessment of all of the municipality's contact center processes and technology.

"Once the assessment process is complete," Taylor says, "we'll be able to quickly identify gaps between current operations and best practices, pinpoint ineffective technologies and/or processes, and determine the most efficient channels for contact support. From there we'll develop a holistic strategic plan built on our four pillars of contact center strength: people, process, technology, and methodology." With this current state analysis in hand, the firm will be able to strategize and work with the municipality to develop a future state that will streamline and optimize the contact process, ensuring interactions are routed in the most appropriate manner.

With the future state design in place, the process of implementation can move forward, he says.

Taylor Reach has helped major retail, publishing, education, and financial brands, as well as government agencies at all levels, provide world-class consumer support and customer experience through its holistic approach involving the moving parts of the customer experience journey: people, processes, technology, and methodology.

About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.:

A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Service include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, Revenue Generation and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 10,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.

