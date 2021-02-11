New York City Awards ICF $30 Million Commercial Energy Efficiency Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City (NYC) Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a $30 million contract, which includes both re-compete and new program elements, to continue and expand implementation of the city's energy efficiency, water conservation and clean energy programs for existing and new commercial buildings. The contract has a term of three years plus two additional one-year options to extend.

Under the agreement, the company will provide data-driven outreach and technical assistance to increase the number of high-performing buildings in the city and ultimately help NYC realize its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 (from its 2005 baseline).

"Through our long-standing support of NYC's energy efficiency programs, we have established working relationships with the key stakeholders in the market and a real expertise analyzing and interpreting its rich public data sets," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president and commercial energy lead. "We bring extensive experience combining advanced analytics with scenario modeling and deep energy industry expertise to help clients like NYC reach aggressive decarbonization goals."

With over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs that touch every phase of the program lifecycle, ICF helps clients evolve to build better performing portfolios. Read more about ICF's energy and energy efficiency services.

