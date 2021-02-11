ENTEXS and Scientific Solutions Sign Strategic Dealer Agreement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEXS, a Sacramento-based engineering & fabrication company for hemp and cannabis extraction technology, has signed a dealer agreement with worldwide supplier of high-quality laboratory equipment Scientific Solutions, Inc. The agreement broadens ENTEXS' reach in the laboratory market while offering Scientific Solutions' clients a truly hands-free process and capabilities of customization with ENTEXS' in-house fabrication.

ENTEXS strives to provide the best extraction technology available with the best customer service in the industry, while acknowledging that each customer's extraction needs are unique. ENTEXS' technology was developed specifically to address the bottlenecks of the industry, increase processing efficiencies, and lower production costs via its proprietary continuous feed and automation.

"We develop strategic partnerships with companies like ENTEXS, who embody the same principles of customer service, support and excellence over all to help our customers meet their goal and stay up to date with new technology and equipment in our ever-expanding industry," says Nick Spriggs, CFO of Scientific Solutions.

"We develop strategic partnerships with companies like ENTEXS, who embody the same principles of customer service, support and excellence over all to help our customers meet their goal and stay up to date with new technology and equipment in our ever-expanding industry," says Nick Spriggs, CFO of Scientific Solutions.

Scientific Solutions is focused on providing valuable advice in the selection of equipment, laboratory design, equipment installation, staff training, and full facility operational and production management, where working with ENTEXS is complimentary.

"We're excited for the partnership with Scientific Solutions, as they have built a reputation to supply the industry's needs with high-level expertise and customer service," comments ENTEXS CEO, Ali Rashid.

The ENTEXS extraction systems and post-processing modules are available now through Scientific Solutions.

About ENTEXS

ENTEXS provides first-in-class technology with custom in-house manufacturing to evolve constantly and develop machinery for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Its patent-pending technology is a hands-free, continuous-feed, closed-loop system with no winterization necessary that increases productivity, yields and quality of each extraction at high capacity, industrial scale. In addition, to complete systems, ENTEXS offers an extraction component catalog and supports system customers with services such as installation, site review, field verification, permitting, operation and more.

For ENTEXS

(888) 960-ENTX

info@entexs.com

About Scientific Solutions Inc.

Scientific Solutions, Inc. was formed in San Diego, CA, March 2017. We represent 146+ vendors and have sold into over 600 labs nationwide and international. We are authorized resellers for all the major manufacturers, our vision is to help our customers get better pricing and the knowledge to use their equipment when they enter the market, scale up or upgrade their equipment. Our business has evolved to 60% hemp and 40% cannabis. We specialize in helping our clients take an empty facility/building and turn it into a fully functional, profitable processing lab. We also offer installs as well as servicing, support, and train on all the equipment we sell.

For Scientific Solutions Inc.

(844) 404-4588

sales@scisolinc.com

Related Files

Entexs - Scientific Solutions Inc - Press Release.pdf

Related Images

entexs-and-scientific-solutions.jpg

ENTEXS AND SCIENTIFIC SOLUTIONS SIGN STRATEGIC DEALER AGREEMENT

ENTEXS, a Sacramento-based engineering & fabrication company for hemp and cannabis extraction technology, has signed a dealer agreement with worldwide supplier of high-quality laboratory equipment, Scientific Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.entexs.com

www.scisolinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entexs-and-scientific-solutions-sign-strategic-dealer-agreement-301226883.html

SOURCE ENTEXS Corporation