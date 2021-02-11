Premier Inc. Awards Private Eyes Screening Group Contract for Background Checks

RENO, Nev., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Eyes Screening Group has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for 3 years with Premier Inc. effective March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2024. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Background Check Services.

"We are looking forward to providing Premier members, both hospitals and non-acute care facilities, with cost savings, verified data and great service! As the supplier for Background Checks we are proud to provide the highest quality in the industry to all Premier members." Sandra James, CEO, Private Eyes Screening Group.

Private Eyes' core focus is on providing customer service with the human touch, and accurate information for background checks. To meet the varying needs of our client base, we offer a variety of Pre-Employment Screening Services.

Located in Reno, Nevada and Walnut Creek, CA. CEO and Founder, Sandra James, has been in the information industry since 1989 and has recognized the changes in the levels of background checks performed.

Private Eyes provides comprehensive Pre-Employment Screening Services which include:

Background Checks

Annual/Monthly Monitoring

Drug/Physical Screening

About Private Eyes

Since 1999, Private Eyes has provided high quality employment screening services for clients who expand from high-level Fortune 500 companies to small businesses across the nation.

