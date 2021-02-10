MB Dynamics Honored with 2021 International Market Access Grant for Exporters (IMAGE) Award

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The privately held MB Dynamics, Inc. today announced that it was recently honored, among a select group of companies in the State of Ohio, as the recipient of a 2021 International Market Access Grant for Exporters (IMAGE) award.



The IMAGE awards program provides specialized grant funding to eligible businesses in the State of Ohio. It is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program, working in close collaboration with the Ohio Development Services Agency. Eligible award candidates must first undergo a stringent application and selection process, including an evaluation of the specific export sales and marketing activities that are proposed to be conducted over the course of the grant term. To be eligible, a company must be operating as a licensed for-profit business in the State of Ohio; must engage in the manufacture, assembly and/or distribution of a product, which itself must contain a majority of U.S. related components; and must have a viable strategic plan for the expanded export of its product technologies within global markets.



MB Dynamics, with manufacturing operations that are both 100% U.S.- and Ohio-based, are more than 40-year field-proven industry experts in the design, manufacture and supply of vibration test systems and equipment, including buzz, squeak and rattle (BSR) test systems; steering test systems; suspension component test systems; modal exciters and amplifiers; single- and multi-DUT automated accelerometer calibration systems; dynamic controllers; transducer calibration systems; and test engineering services. The products and services of MB Dynamics support worldwide customer requirements within automotive, aerospace, industrial, laboratory R&D, civil engineering, industrial and consumer equipment, modal and structural testing, test and measurement, academia, and other critical sectors.



MB Dynamics will be utilizing its 2021 IMAGE award to carry out several key global market expansion plans, working in direct collaboration with its longtime global strategic technical marketing, PR and business development partner, the 100% woman-owned and Buffalo, New York, USA-based Embassy Global, LLC.



Founded in 2008, Embassy Global, LLC are more than 20-year recognized worldwide industry growth experts in the precise products, markets, applications, and end customers served by MB Dynamics. The firm uniquely supports the growth of a world-class roster of select small-to-medium sized high-tech manufacturing clients, such as MB Dynamics, via the application of Embassy Global's own in-depth industry experience, one-of-a-kind recognized methods, and strategies. This firm also uniquely connects its clients with an expanded number of new and pre-qualified prospective end customers, as well as tangible new business.



Notes MB Dynamics president, Richard E. McCormick, "As experts in modal testing, and as a longtime manufacturer in the State of Ohio, we are grateful to the Ohio Development Services Agency and the SBA for this boost to our export expansion plans. This much-appreciated IMAGE grant funding will afford MB Dynamics the capability to pursue an expedited growth strategy in areas of Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. It does so, most vitally, while further supporting our existing collaborations with established niche industry growth partners."



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12857450



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mb-dynamics-honored-with-2021-international-market-access-grant-for-exporters-image-award-301225596.html

SOURCE MB Dynamics, Inc.