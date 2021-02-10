Elsevier collaborates with MapStand to integrate industry news and energy infrastructure data from over 40 countries into Geofacets

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, today announced the integration of MapStand data layers and news into Geofacets, its premier information solution for geoscience professionals in oil and gas, mining and renewable energy companies.

The collaboration provides interactive map overlays in Geofacets with daily updates to data from over 40 countries, giving geoscientists a clearer understanding of the subsurface to facilitate confident decision making and mitigate risk. MapStand's news ticker is also now integrated into Geofacets, to keep users continually updated with upcoming lease rounds, bids and commercial updates that are spatially tagged and linked to the scientific content for the respective locations. These Geofacets enhancements improve search functionality by providing additional context and enable the seamless discovery of relevant information and data.

"Oil and gas and energy companies exist in a progressively data-rich environment. Being able to view energy infrastructure data and industry news on one platform, alongside essential scientific data, allows companies to maintain a competitive edge," commented Bryan Davies, Vice President of Engineering Solutions at Elsevier. "Due to COVID-19, workforces have become increasingly dispersed and remote, so making relevant information and data accessible greatly benefits geoscientists and organizations. There is also a greater need for the kind of information that MapStand provides, given the focus from industry, governments and consumers for innovation in renewable and sustainable energy."

Through MapStand's interactive over-layering system, Geofacets users can access important energy infrastructure data. This includes information on basins, licensing blocks, 2D and 3D seismic surveys, boreholes and windfarms. MapStand's news ticker helps users stay up to date with live geotagged daily news and press releases — this makes it easier for geoscientists to track developments in the industry and discover relevant Geofacets content seamlessly in the same interface. The addition of the geotagged news and energy infrastructure data reduces time-intensive research and improves the experience through the added context and tailored search results.

Elsevier and MapStand also intend to investigate ways to cooperate further in the development of relevant solutions for companies tackling the rapidly changing energy environment.

Francis Cram, CEO at MapStand commented: "It was a natural choice for us to integrate our content with Geofacets, as MapStand content is now available to even more people. Our aim is to remove the barriers and frustrations standing in the way of better-informed decisions and rapid innovation. We want to make essential energy industry information easily accessible. So we're pleased to be able to offer Geofacets users the benefit of MapStand and be a part of making their workflow frictionless."

Combined with the existing Geofacets library of more than two million searchable maps, figures and tables, the MapStand integration offers a user-friendly experience that accelerates O&G and energy exploration and development.

For additional information, please visit the Geofacets homepage.

About MapStand

MapStand is a data and analytics provider specializing in mapping energy infrastructure, oil and gas assets, and renewable energy projects. MapStand supports transparency and efficient energy transition through an open access mapping platform providing users with unparalleled access to critical information and location intelligence, including dynamic company asset summaries, global energy datasets and a geotagged newsfeed. MapStand mapping platforms and data services help customers make better, data-led decisions.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

